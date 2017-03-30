|
Company News
BrightLogic and Scanalytics Inc. Announce Alliance
3/30/2017
BrightLogic Inc. the market leader and expert in interactive LED flooring, today announced a technology integration that connects BrightLogic’s ActiveFloor™ System with Scanalytics Inc.™ Advanced Data Platform. The integration of the high-resolution, real-time sense data from BrightLogic’s ActiveFloor System connected to Scanalytics Powered By solution enables those in the corporate event, trade show and retail industries the ability to measure customer traffic and product engagement in real-time.
These industries’ are traditionally challenging with producing measurable results. Companies are left wondering “How many people entered our space?”, “What interactions are happening within a designated area?” and many other data-rich marketing curiosities. With the integration of Scanalytics’ Powered By platform and BrightLogic’s Massively Multi-touch LED Flooring systems, this is now possible. This technology integration not only enables tracking of foot traffic, but also enables interactive advertising/games/applications to draw attention to specific areas and provides direct user feedback about specific products on display within a space.
“When you track the movement of your customer’s footsteps you’ll receive a wealth of data-driven information," said Adrian Cake, Creative Director BrightLogic, Inc. "This sense data provides an integral understanding of your customer’s overall engagement and insights into what you can do to generate more revenue. Now take that concept to the next level with the integration of BrightLogic’s ActiveFloor System and Scanalytics’ Powered By solution. Together these powerful tools provide Targeted Interactive Advertising to customers’ reviewing products and measure the engagement of the products on display. This creates an evolution in customer interaction and measurable ROI in experiential marketing technologies. BrightLogic is really excited to be working with the team at Scanalytics. The addition of the Scanalytics deep learning platform brings the customer’s interactive experience to a whole new level. We’ve only touched the surface on what’s possible with the integration of the platforms and we’re excited to see what fun and interesting ideas our customers come up with.”
“We are really excited to be working with the team at BrightLogic," said Joe Scanlin, CEO Scanalytics Inc. "Their experience leveraging the unique interactive flooring technology to create engaging physical spaces speaks for itself. There is a tremendous amount of opportunity in combining our machine learning and analytics platform with their tools to truly change the way people interact with the physical world.”
Beginning in March 2017, BrightLogic Inc. and Scanalytics Inc. will offer their event/retail customers access to the advanced and fully integrated platform to help them optimize their customer engagement at live events.
About BrightLogic
BrightLogic Inc., is the industry’s leading LED Floor Experts. Their signature service & product, the ActiveFloor™ System, provides tailored interactive floor content, software and hardware that is specific to their customer’s needs and has been rented and installed worldwide. BrightLogic proudly builds their own software & content for their ActiveFloor System, guaranteeing client happiness and satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.brightlogic.com.
About Scanalytics Inc.
Scanalytics is among the top 10 fastest growing “Internet of Things” companies, measuring human behavior insights through intelligent floor sensors and a device-agnostic predictive analytics platform. The advanced algorithms translate consumer foot traffic into actionable data for real-time and historical access to the evolving trends in physical spaces. Using the floor sensor technology, businesses capture and analyze occupancy, traffic patterns and engagement times to increase conversions and improve ROI for their locations. With over 80 million impressions to date, Scanalytics has deployed SoleSensors across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.scanalyticsinc.com.
Contact:
kristi@scanalyticsinc.com
