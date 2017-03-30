trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

A & J Visual Solutions Named Massivit 3D Distributor in New York and New Jersey

Tweet 3/30/2017

A&J Visual Solutions and Massivit 3D are pleased to announce that they have signed a distribution agreement enabling A&J Visuals to sell and support Massivit 3D printing solutions in New York & New Jersey. This includes the Massivit 1800 super-sized 3D printer and the Dimengel print material. A&J Visual will soon receive a Massivit 1800 unit that will be placed in their demo room for customer demonstrations.



The Massivit 1800 3D Printer, with its unique GDP (Gel Dispensing Printing) technology, adds a new dimension to businesses, offering print professionals the path for new type of services and applications.



With the Massivit 3D printing solution, Print Service Providers (PSPs) can create stunning displays and branding elements for retailers, brands, exhibitions and more, transforming the way high-level marketing and advertising are created.



“A&J Visual Solutions has been active in the market of PSPs and especially in wide format for over a decade, distributing supplies and equipment. We are confident that with this extensive experience, their great network of customers and strong presence, they are the right channel for bringing the Massivit 3D solution to the markets of New York & New Jersey,” said Erez Zimerman, VP sales of Massivit 3D. “Furthermore, they were the essential link in the sale to Carisma Large Format a year ago and have already sold a machine to Big Apple from New York”.



“We have been impressed with Massivit 3D and their innovative solution from day one, and have been watching their progress over the last few years. We are now certain that our customers are very enthusiastic and excited to be able to add another dimension to their business with a Massivit solution,” said Jack Weiszberger, President and CEO of A&J Visual Solutions. “We are always on the lookout for innovative and unique tools that add value to our customers’ businesses, and the Massivit 1800 has proven to do exactly that.”





About Massivit 3D

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of large format 3D printing solutions. It was established by a group of experienced industry veterans from leading digital printing companies, who decided to make a statement in the global 3D printing industry. The Massivit system, the largest, fastest and most advanced large format 3D printing solution, is based on a proprietary GDP (Gel Dispensing Printing) technology – a solution that is expected to disrupt a variety of markets worldwide in the use of large 3D objects. For more information go to



About A&J Visual Solutions

For over a decade A&J Visual Solutions has been a leading provider of supplies for large format print providers in New York & New Jersey areas. A&J has a complete array of high end products offering a complete solution for its customers. Their product offering includes original inks, self-adhesive vinyl, Dibond, ACP panels, boards and more – serving a plethora of applications a large format print service provider may create with either a roll to roll or a flatbed large format printer. Products from leading brands like Seiko, HP, InterCoat, Stadur, Contra Vision and more. Their one stop shop offering also comes with a great service level based on local stock and twice a day delivery. For more information go to





Contact:

Jack@ajvisualsolutions.com









A&J Visual Solutions and Massivit 3D are pleased to announce that they have signed a distribution agreement enabling A&J Visuals to sell and support Massivit 3D printing solutions in New York & New Jersey. This includes the Massivit 1800 super-sized 3D printer and the Dimengel print material. A&J Visual will soon receive a Massivit 1800 unit that will be placed in their demo room for customer demonstrations.The Massivit 1800 3D Printer, with its unique GDP (Gel Dispensing Printing) technology, adds a new dimension to businesses, offering print professionals the path for new type of services and applications.With the Massivit 3D printing solution, Print Service Providers (PSPs) can create stunning displays and branding elements for retailers, brands, exhibitions and more, transforming the way high-level marketing and advertising are created.“A&J Visual Solutions has been active in the market of PSPs and especially in wide format for over a decade, distributing supplies and equipment. We are confident that with this extensive experience, their great network of customers and strong presence, they are the right channel for bringing the Massivit 3D solution to the markets of New York & New Jersey,” said Erez Zimerman, VP sales of Massivit 3D. “Furthermore, they were the essential link in the sale to Carisma Large Format a year ago and have already sold a machine to Big Apple from New York”.“We have been impressed with Massivit 3D and their innovative solution from day one, and have been watching their progress over the last few years. We are now certain that our customers are very enthusiastic and excited to be able to add another dimension to their business with a Massivit solution,” said Jack Weiszberger, President and CEO of A&J Visual Solutions. “We are always on the lookout for innovative and unique tools that add value to our customers’ businesses, and the Massivit 1800 has proven to do exactly that.”About Massivit 3DMassivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of large format 3D printing solutions. It was established by a group of experienced industry veterans from leading digital printing companies, who decided to make a statement in the global 3D printing industry. The Massivit system, the largest, fastest and most advanced large format 3D printing solution, is based on a proprietary GDP (Gel Dispensing Printing) technology – a solution that is expected to disrupt a variety of markets worldwide in the use of large 3D objects. For more information go to www.massivit.com About A&J Visual SolutionsFor over a decade A&J Visual Solutions has been a leading provider of supplies for large format print providers in New York & New Jersey areas. A&J has a complete array of high end products offering a complete solution for its customers. Their product offering includes original inks, self-adhesive vinyl, Dibond, ACP panels, boards and more – serving a plethora of applications a large format print service provider may create with either a roll to roll or a flatbed large format printer. Products from leading brands like Seiko, HP, InterCoat, Stadur, Contra Vision and more. Their one stop shop offering also comes with a great service level based on local stock and twice a day delivery. For more information go to www.ajvisualsolutions.com Tweet



