SMG Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Tweet 3/30/2017

2017 marks the 40th Anniversary for facility management leader, SMG. What began in 1977 with their first account, The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, an account that is still proudly managed by SMG today, has grown to more than 230 facilities in 5 countries.



Kyle France, Chairman of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, SMG’s longest standing client had this to say about SMG, “SMG has been an outstanding partner to the LSED since the inception of our relationship. SMG has delivered on its value promise to the State of Louisiana and is a big reason the Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been so successful in generating such an impact for New Orleans and the surrounding region. On behalf of the LSED, we congratulate SMG on 40 great years of service and this significant point in its history.”



“Long standing partnerships such as the one SMG enjoys with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are the result of the dedicated work and stewardship provided by our employees to our clients. Throughout this year SMG will be marking this milestone. SMG has enjoyed a remarkable client retention rate of 93% by focusing our passion and energy into getting the best results for our clients. We’re extraordinarily proud of the company’s growth and success and look forward to an exciting future,” said SMG President and CEO, Wes Westley.





About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





