CORT Events Partners with Social Tables to Provide Seamless 3D Website Design Experience

Tweet 4/4/2017

CORT Events today announced it is the first rental company in the industry to offer 3D space planning technology free of charge to its clients with its integration of a proprietary custom version of the Social Tables space planner on CORT’s website.



Social Tables, the leading event diagramming and design software, is seamlessly integrated into



Advanced functionality allows clients to select items from their CORT shopping cart and add them into any space plan to create accurate and concise designs.



“Offering a CORT version of the Social Tables 3D space-planning tool free to our customers is part of our commitment to delivering collaborative products to our meeting and event clients nationwide, including leveraging the latest innovations in event design technology,” said Kevin Dana, executive director of marketing and product development, CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings. “Our custom space planner is a game changer for the industry, and gives clients the ability to use Social Tables diagramming on their own or in collaboration with our team, then seamlessly place an order CORT’s products.”







With access to Social Tables’ growing library of floor plans and simple collaboration tools, event planners can create professional layouts of CORT furnishings with user-friendly software and then communicate in real time with everyone planning the event.



“Removing barriers to efficient planning is our top priority,” said Dan Berger, CEO, Social Tables. “It’s a pleasure to work with like-minded companies like CORT to take event design technology to the next level with this custom offering for their customers, further improving efficiency for planners.”



CORT’s rental inventory is also available for event and meeting professionals creating diagrams on the full Social Tables platform at





About Social Tables We envision a world where face-to-face events achieve great things. Social Tables has created the leading event management software used by planners and properties for more than one million successful events. Today, our cloud-based suite includes the best of diagramming, seating, anytime-anywhere collaboration, and check in. For more information, visit



About CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings

CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings is the leading nationwide provider of rental furnishings for the meeting, events and exhibit industry. From high-profile special events to corporate meetings to weddings, CORT provides the rental furnishings that make expositions and events possible. CORT also provides rental furniture to the majority of trade shows and conferences in the nation, including shows and events in Canada. For more information, visit



About CORT CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to providing excellent customer service. For more information, please visit





Contact:

laural@socialtables.com









