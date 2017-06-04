trending Sponsored Content

Alan Humason Appointed Executive Director of Visit Mendocino County Tourism Commission

The Mendocino County Tourism Commission announced the appointment of Alan Humason as Executive Director effective April 3, 2017. Humason will be responsible for reporting to an 11-member Board of Directors and seven sub-committees as well as supervising staff, contractors and vendors with a $1.56 million annual budget. The non-profit organization welcomes 1.8 million visitors to Mendocino County annually.



Humason's selection follows an intensive executive search focused on securing new leadership that will pivot the competitiveness of one of the nation's most majestic destinations. The Northern California region boasts 90 miles of prime Pacific coastline, 24 state/national parklands and 450+ unique accommodations threading California's scenic Highways 1 and 101. Mendocino County tourism supports nearly 6,000 jobs generating nearly $166 million in annual earnings.



"Humason's appointment represents the final capstone to our new organization's matrix," according to Board Chairman, John Kuhry. "His breadth in destination marketing and strong background in strategic planning and execution sets Mendocino County up as a vital contender for the critical tourism dollar. His insights will be a valued asset to our rich and varied team of stakeholders."



A 15+ year veteran of the marketing/communications industry, Humason will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the organization's initiatives, full-time management of the business of promoting the county and directing all paid and volunteer employees, contractors and administrators. Duties also include achieving the mandated marketing and sales objectives, including development of strategic marketing programs, budgets, creative and execution while balancing the needs of the community and tourism stakeholders.



As previous Executive Director of Yolo County Visitors Bureau (2011-2017), he was credited with implementing a variety of strategic programs to buoy small group and leisure business and successfully collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a foothold in the competitive California tourism marketplace. Humason has also held posts in the sales, marketing and editorial/publishing arenas and is well steeped in the challenges facing the domestic and global tourism landscape.



A resident of Davis, CA he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature with honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara and undertook graduate studies in English Literature and Rhetoric at San Jose State University. He enjoys cycling, writing short fiction and poetry, cooking, and spending time with family and friends during his spare time.



About The Mendocino County Tourism Commission

The Mendocino County Tourism Commission, a non-profit 501 (c)(6) organization, oversees the marketing efforts and resources directed at promoting tourism to Mendocino County. Mendocino County welcomes nearly 1.8 million visitors annually who explore its 90 miles of prime Pacific coastline, 90+ wineries and 10diverse AVAs (earning the highest percentage of organic and biodynamic vineyards in the United States), 24 state/national parklands and 450+ unique accommodations. Straddling scenic Highways 1 and 101, "The Redwood Corridor," the County delivers an ideal vortex of waves, wines and redwoods laced with historic villages and outback adventures. Located 114 mi./184 km. north of San Francisco, the region's gateway airports are San Francisco International (SFO), Oakland International (OAK), Sacramento International Airport (SMF), and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). Visit Mendocino County is a non-profit destination marketing organization designed to enhance the economic vitality of the community by increasing tourism revenue. For more information, go to





