Convention Management Resources Announces Acquisition and New Managing Partnership

Convention Management Resources, Inc. (CMR), a conference registration and housing services company, has been acquired through a private sale finalized in February 2017. The new owners and Managing Partners are Brian Roy, who joined CMR in 1998 as Vice President and part owner, Julie Noto, CMR’s Vice President of Client Services since 2007, and Art Murray, a longtime lead retrieval services partner of CMR’s and owner of Expo Data Capture, Inc.



In support of the legacy created by co-founders Steve Olsen and Dave Goetz, who owned and managed CMR for 26 years, the company will continue to deliver the exceptional customer service for which it has become known. Partly due to its customer-first approach to business, twenty-one of CMR’s current clients have been working with the company for ten or more years.



With such reputable clients as the American Diabetes Association, American College of Rheumatology, and the American Academy of Neurology, all of which hold large annual events with more than 10,000 attendees, CMR is a leader in the event registration and housing management industry. Its new managing partners, however, plan to take CMR to the next level by further investing in technology and process improvements to support continued growth.



“It’s an exciting time for the meetings industry,” according to Art Murray, “where once people were afraid that technology would eradicate face-to-face interactions, we’re now seeing how technology can support live events and make them better than ever before.” CMR started as a housing services provider long before hotel booking websites emerged, and became a technology company as the industry evolved.



Brian Roy alluded to further change on the horizon, saying, “CMR has always expanded its offering in response to the needs of our clients. We’re excited to foster that continued growth and help our current and future clients to deliver exceptional event experiences.” Julie Noto added, “By providing a full-service solution, we’re able to give our clients, many of which are national non-profit associations, the support that they and their conference attendees deserve. We’re very proud to play a small part in the continuing education of the doctors, teachers, researchers, and other professionals around the world that attend the meetings we manage and go on to do great things.” CMR, which employs 68 full-time and 2 part-time staff members, will continue to operate out of its San Francisco headquarters and Reno, Nevada Customer Contact Center.





A private California corporation founded in 1991 and headquartered in San Francisco, CMR is a full service provider of housing, registration, and marketing services for citywide meetings, conventions, and expositions. Recognized as a leader in delivering innovative technology, creative solutions, and unparalleled customer service, CMR continues to meet the changing needs of its clients and the convention / tradeshow industry year after year. For more information, visit





