|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Convention Management Resources Announces Acquisition and New Managing Partnership
4/6/2017
Convention Management Resources, Inc. (CMR), a conference registration and housing services company, has been acquired through a private sale finalized in February 2017. The new owners and Managing Partners are Brian Roy, who joined CMR in 1998 as Vice President and part owner, Julie Noto, CMR’s Vice President of Client Services since 2007, and Art Murray, a longtime lead retrieval services partner of CMR’s and owner of Expo Data Capture, Inc.
In support of the legacy created by co-founders Steve Olsen and Dave Goetz, who owned and managed CMR for 26 years, the company will continue to deliver the exceptional customer service for which it has become known. Partly due to its customer-first approach to business, twenty-one of CMR’s current clients have been working with the company for ten or more years.
With such reputable clients as the American Diabetes Association, American College of Rheumatology, and the American Academy of Neurology, all of which hold large annual events with more than 10,000 attendees, CMR is a leader in the event registration and housing management industry. Its new managing partners, however, plan to take CMR to the next level by further investing in technology and process improvements to support continued growth.
“It’s an exciting time for the meetings industry,” according to Art Murray, “where once people were afraid that technology would eradicate face-to-face interactions, we’re now seeing how technology can support live events and make them better than ever before.” CMR started as a housing services provider long before hotel booking websites emerged, and became a technology company as the industry evolved.
Brian Roy alluded to further change on the horizon, saying, “CMR has always expanded its offering in response to the needs of our clients. We’re excited to foster that continued growth and help our current and future clients to deliver exceptional event experiences.” Julie Noto added, “By providing a full-service solution, we’re able to give our clients, many of which are national non-profit associations, the support that they and their conference attendees deserve. We’re very proud to play a small part in the continuing education of the doctors, teachers, researchers, and other professionals around the world that attend the meetings we manage and go on to do great things.” CMR, which employs 68 full-time and 2 part-time staff members, will continue to operate out of its San Francisco headquarters and Reno, Nevada Customer Contact Center.
About Convention Management Resources (CMR)
A private California corporation founded in 1991 and headquartered in San Francisco, CMR is a full service provider of housing, registration, and marketing services for citywide meetings, conventions, and expositions. Recognized as a leader in delivering innovative technology, creative solutions, and unparalleled customer service, CMR continues to meet the changing needs of its clients and the convention / tradeshow industry year after year. For more information, visit www.cmrus.com.
Contact:
asmith@cmrus.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|