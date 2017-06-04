|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017
4/6/2017
GestureTek Systems and GestureTek Health leaves the 2017 Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) on a high note, winning the Gold APEX Award under the Education and Healthcare category, for its gesture controlled digital signage installation at the St. Joseph's Health Centre Just for Kids Clinic. The innovative redesign and expansion of the foyer at the Toronto clinic combines technology, creativity and nature inspired design to bring a warm memorable experience to patients and families. The renovations by Diamond Schmitt Architects feature two highly engaging immersive gesture controlled experiences that rejuvenate the space.
GestureTek Health's 15' long custom shaped TableFX is the centerpiece of the St. Joseph's Just for Kids Clinic lobby. It allows patients and families to play together by interacting with engaging gesture controlled projections. A second addition to the clinic is ScreenXtreme, GestureTek Health's 6' long gesture controlled, immersive wall projection that allows patients to view themselves onscreen as they interact with various applications through simple hand and body movements. Games include interactive hockey, soccer, and custom applications inspired by the nature of nearby Highpark. Local landmarks such as Grenadier pond, Lake Ontario, and the falling cherry blossoms of High Park have been transformed into interactive immersive content.
"We didn't want the space to feel like a sterile, clinical environment. We wanted it to be welcoming and feel like an extension of the neighbourhood," said Dr. Eddy Lau, Chief of Paediatrics, St. Joseph's Health Centre.
For ease of use the system boots up & turns off on a set timer, and the various games and applications automatically rotate to deliver multiple experiences in a unique space, keeping children continuously entertained.
"DSE award winners reveal what's new and state of the art in digital signage development, deployment and content creation," stated Vincent John Vincent, CEO of GestureTek Health. He adds, "For over 25 years at GestureTek Systems we have been creating digital signage installations and content that take the technology to the next level, truly engaging consumers and visitors. We are very excited to bring this same expertise to the world of Healthcare."
The spacious and welcoming redesign and enhanced reception and waiting area improves the flow of the clinics, but more importantly, brings excitement and positivity by revitalizing the healthcare environment. The interactive games also help patients and families alleviate stress and anxiety associated with a visit to the doctors by creating a positive distraction.
"GestureTek is happy to have won a number of DSE Awards in the past, but this will be the first year for our newly launched sister company, GestureTek Health. The DSE Awards recognize truly engaging and innovative deployments of technology for the global digital signage industry. So to have been chosen by a panel of industry experts is such an honor for the entire GestureTek Health team and all the pioneering work we have done over the years," explained Vincent John Vincent.
About GestureTek Health
GestureTek Health is the world leader of immersive gesture control technology for healthcare facilities as well as multi-touch surfaces and video walls for way finding and information displays. The company's award-winning portfolio includes over 700 installations world wide. GestureTek Systems is the inventor, pioneer, and multi-patent-holder in camera-enabled-gesture-recognition technology, with over 30 years of experience and 10,000 installations world wide. The company's head office is in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.gesturetekhealth.com or call (800) 315-1189 or (416) 340-9290.
Contact:
vincent@gesturetekhealth.com
|
|
|
