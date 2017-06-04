trending Sponsored Content

WorldStage Increases Investment In CHAUVET Professional Maverick

For millions of Americans, The Today Show is an entertaining and informative way to start the day. For the executive team at WorldStage, the iconic morning TV program was also a way to start a growing investment in the Maverick MK2 Spot fixtures from CHAUVET Professional.



Last summer, WorldStage invested in 10 of the high-output LED fixtures and rented them to The Today Show (a longtime client) for their long-term studio package. Things took off from there. Since that time, the prominent rental company has increased its investment in the fixture significantly.



“The addition of Mavericks has been an ongoing and deliberate process for us,” said Drew DeCorleto, Director of Production at WorldStage. “We are replacing the two models of spot luminaires in our rental inventory with the Maverick MK2 Spot as an LED alternative.



“Our rental customers are always looking to go with an LED option over something like a traditional arc lamp fixture, as long as the performance is there,” continued DeCorleto. “In this case, there is no question about the quality of the fixture’s performance. We’ve placed the Mavericks in a lot of high-profile TV applications and elsewhere – without exception the response has been uniformly enthusiastic.”



With an intensely bright output from its 440W LED engine, CMY + CTO color mixing, two 6-position rotating slot and lock gobo wheels, a 13º – 37º zoom range and other features, the Maverick MK2 Spot delivers all of the performance that WorldStage customers expect from moving spot fixtures. “Our company’s reputation has been built on providing clients with products that meet their highest standards,” said DeCorleto. “Now that moving LED lights are appearing on more and more requests from LDs, we’re thrilled that we can offer them a compact, powerful and cost effective product like the MK2 Spot.”



From his perspective, Chauvet CEO Albert Chauvet views this investment in the Maverick MK2 Spot on the part of WorldStage as a reflection of the commitment that both companies share to customer service. “We’re honored that WorldStage has placed this level of confidence in Maverick fixtures,” he said. “Like WorldStage, CHAUVET Professional is committed to providing the market with the most reliable and affordable high-performance LED products.”





