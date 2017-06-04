trending Sponsored Content

Mimaki USA Showcases Microfactory at International Sign Expo 2017

Tweet 4/6/2017

At the upcoming International Sign Expo, Mimaki USA will host demonstrations and offer tutorials on utilizing existing digital technologies to get in on the ground floor of the rapidly growing on-demand manufacturing market. Visitors are invited to the Mimaki booth 3569 to see how digital print and print/cut; software, converting and finishing technologies can come together to deliver sellable products. The International Sign Expo will be held April 20-22 in Las Vegas.



“The concept behind the Mimaki Microfactory is that there are existing technologies – including digital printing and cutting, plus inks from Mimaki, as well as complementary technologies from other industry leaders in finishing and fabrication – that can be assembled to create pop-up microfactories for a variety of finished goods,” said Ken VanHorn, Vice President, Marketing and Operations for Mimaki USA. “We will demonstrate how entrepreneurs and established brands can utilize digital technologies to bridge the gap between the consumer and manufacturer by enabling them to move from concept to final design, and then production to sales within hours instead of weeks or months.”



Microfactory supplies a sporting goods store

At the International Sign Expo, the themed outlet for the Mimaki Microfactory is ELEV8TE, a startup sporting goods manufacturer, centered in the booth. The Mimaki Microfactory will demonstrate production of personalized gear including helmets, cycling apparel and skateboards along with other items for “sale” in the company store.



Hourly sessions at the Mimaki booth will provide Expo attendees with guidance for developing their own Mimaki Microfactory by outlining the path to sellable consumer goods that includes concept, setup, printing, finishing, and shipment-ready final production. Real-time production of personalized manufactured sporting goods will provide attendees with understanding of digital technologies from Mimaki and its partners; along with a framework to develop their own ideas and products, they can learn how to take advantage of expanding business opportunities in signage, awards, prototyping and areas yet to be defined.



In addition to the Microfactory, Mimaki will be demonstrating innovative technologies including new equipment and consumables for signage and graphics, textiles and apparel, and industrial printing applications.





About Mimaki USA

Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit





Contact:

info@mimakiusa.com









