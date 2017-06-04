|
|
|
|
|
Company News
DesignShop Announces Las Vegas Trade Show Facility Expansion
4/6/2017
DesignShop, the exhibit agency that inspires action, has announced, today the expansion of it Las Vegas facility to a 94,000 sq. ft. full-service operation.
The expansion of the Las Vegas facility includes complete custom CNC fabrication technology, an extensive exhibit rental program, full graphics production and comprehensive exhibit storage solutions. All are services currently offered through DesignShop's Orlando HQ facility and can now be accessed locally to Vegas through the bolstered location.
Highlights of the Las Vegas expansion include:
About DesignShop
DesignShop is a full-service exhibit designer/builder/rental/service provider which provides interactive and digitally driven content that captures audiences. DesignShop is the exhibit agency that inspires action, supports real brand objectives, and delivers both memorable and measurable results. Located in Orlando, Las Vegas, Cleveland & Paris. For more information go to www.teamdesignshop.com.
Contact:
doug@teamdesignshop.com
|
|
|
