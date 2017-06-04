trending Sponsored Content

DesignShop Announces Las Vegas Trade Show Facility Expansion

4/6/2017

DesignShop, the exhibit agency that inspires action, has announced, today the expansion of it Las Vegas facility to a 94,000 sq. ft. full-service operation.



The expansion of the Las Vegas facility includes complete custom CNC fabrication technology, an extensive exhibit rental program, full graphics production and comprehensive exhibit storage solutions. All are services currently offered through DesignShop's Orlando HQ facility and can now be accessed locally to Vegas through the bolstered location.



Highlights of the Las Vegas expansion include: Large, custom shop complete with CNC fabrication technology

Comprehensive graphics production department

Industry-leading custom exhibit rental program, ShowSMART

Local labor installation support with our sister-company, Rocket OnSite DesignShop’s CEO, Doug Hughes, commented "We are beyond excited to now have this level of full capabilities to support our clients and future customers in a market like Las Vegas. At a time when a lot of our competitors are relocating their fabrication operations outside of Las Vegas, we see the opportunity to fill this very important capability of providing local exhibit construction services matched with the cutting-edge creative that DesignShop has come to be known for over the years. And we’ve also relocated over half of our entire national “ShowSMART” exhibit rental inventory to our new Las Vegas facility, so we obviously have a lot to be excited about!"





About DesignShop

DesignShop is a full-service exhibit designer/builder/rental/service provider which provides interactive and digitally driven content that captures audiences. DesignShop is the exhibit agency that inspires action, supports real brand objectives, and delivers both memorable and measurable results. Located in Orlando, Las Vegas, Cleveland & Paris. For more information go to





Contact:

doug@teamdesignshop.com











