People
Holman Welcomes Mary Raichinis as Director of Strategy and Customer Experience
4/6/2017
Holman is pleased to announce the recent addition of a valuable and a seasoned professional, Mary Raichinis as Director of Strategy and Customer Experience to our team.
Mary brings over 20 years of collaborative experience in marketing and communications. Her expertise has mapped her career in the shopping centre industry where Mary implemented successful marketing strategies for Yorkdale Shopping Centre and a number of First Capital Realty properties including the transition to reposition Hazelton Lanes to Yorkville Village. Mary is the recipient of 8 International Council of Shopping Centre Maple Leaf Awards.
Mary is a strong advocate for the power of brand messaging, creative out-of-the-box thinking and has a natural skill for identifying and building long lasting relationships. Having been in lead marketing positions for the top performers of the industry, Mary will bring to Holman the finesse and strategic direction welcomed to grow our network. Holman is very excited about the mentorship and development methods Mary will bring to our team and in result, the support she will provide to our customers.
For more information about Holman, go to www.holmanexhibits.com.
Contact:
Khawaja@holmanexhibits.com
