Associations/Press
HCEA Releases Top 50 Medical Meetings Report
4/6/2017
Do your healthcare meetings give you the exposure you could and should be getting? How does your convention, meeting, or exhibition measure up to industry leaders? And who are the industry leaders, for that matter?
The Top 50 Medical Meetings Report, issued annually by the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA), can help you answer these crucial questions.
HCEA is pleased to offer you special free access to a recent release of this report, which presents the 50 largest healthcare meetings held in 2015.
As part of HCEA’s mission to increase the impact and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as educational and marketing mediums, the Top 50 Medical Meetings Report provides industry professionals with a point of reference to benchmark trends in healthcare’s leading events. A valuable resource for medical associations, exhibitors, and meeting planners, the report identifies the largest meetings of the year (by various measures) and also highlights key trends among these top meetings.
Download your free copy of the HCEA 2015 Top Medical Meetings Report now at www.hcea.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/HCEA-Top-50-Report-032017.pdf.
Interested in additional resources like this one? Become an HCEA member to get access to the 2016 report (to be issued in June) and enjoy other benefits exclusive to members!
For more information about the Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association, go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
