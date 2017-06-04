trending Sponsored Content

Pacific World Celebrates 4,000 Unforgettable Events in 40 Destinations in 2016

Tweet 4/6/2017

Pacific World – one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies – has embraced the new year with focus on creating new products and designing experiences that will stir emotional engagement to enhance effectiveness of meetings, incentives and event programs. The company’s 2016 milestones include executing 4,000 events in 40 global destinations for over 40,000 delegates, which contributed to Pacific World’s newly-released annual Destination Index highlighting the top meetings trends for 2017. Pacific World continued to expand its operations in China and India, and has grown into new markets in 2016, with capabilities now in Myanmar, Austria, Denmark, The Netherlands, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic. In 2017, Pacific World will continue to maintain its position as one of the most innovative players in the industry by creating innovative, interactive and immersive experiences with strong focus on emotional engagement, all while continuing to exceed client goals with both a global view and local perspective.



“We have seen our business grow by leaps and bounds in the last few years with a true distinction in creativity and product innovation,” said Selina Chavry, Pacific World’s Global Managing Director. “This year, we will continue to raise the bar in the meetings industry by designing highly engaging experiences. We believe that emotional engagement is key to the success of any event and will continue to develop products and services to achieve that.”



Driving emotional engagement

Through constant monitoring of industry trends, Pacific World foresees that emotional engagement will be a highly significant factor to consider while planning events in 2017.



A. As highlighted in its recently published Destination Index, a top emerging trend in 2017 – “Being Local / Go Local” – is reflective of this need. Meeting and event planners can look forward to Pacific World’s initiatives that embody “Being Local” through immersive experiences such as: Meeting with local craftsmen and artisans and learning about their family history, the impact of globalization on their business and how they keep the traditions alive.

Engaging with local entrepreneurs and being inspired by their creativity, courage and passion. Spend a day learning and cooking with a local chef and see how the chef uncovers the secrets of ancient recipes.

Learning to live in harmony with nature by becoming part of an eco-local community at an organic farm. Guests can learn the principles of permaculture, which is the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient. Pacific World’s wide ranging and bespoke “Being Local/Go Local” experiences serve to showcase the essence of each destination and at the same time allow participants to immerse themselves and be part of a culture, promoting strong emotional engagement.



B. In addition to “Being Local/Go Local” experiences, Pacific World has also identified the rise of corporate social responsibility (CSR) experiences as one of the ways to engage participants even more. With this in mind, Pacific World has connected with local small NGOs in various destinations, as to allow clients to work on tailored projects that can help with sustainable development. These projects will help to preserve the natural and cultural heritage of countries like Myanmar and Dominican Republic, where participants and local communities will both learn skills that are slowly disappearing, such as how to purify water in Indonesia, create your own purifying device or learn how to make traditional Burmese dolls, etc.



C. Through its ongoing product development program, Pacific World has also identified another top trend: “Events with a Purpose / Incentives with a Meaning.” The objective is to generate emotional engagement between the guests and the brands/companies and also between the guests and the destination. During the process, expert Pacific World product developers in each country and region collaborate with their Creative & Marketing team to monitor industry needs. Along with the innovative products, comes Experience Design, which focuses wholly on the user experience and engagement for every event. Altogether, the new and quintessential services offered by Pacific World will push global events to new boundaries and limits.





About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit





Contact:

myrequest@pacificworld.com









