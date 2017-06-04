trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 4/6/2017

Access TCA President Amy Sondrup announced the company will once again sponsor the Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) program activities at



Jan Nelson, Executive Director of the CTSM program said, “We are very grateful to Access TCA for their sponsorship of the CTSM program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017. This year was the program’s 25th anniversary, and thanks to Access’ sponsorship, nearly 150 graduates and guests enjoyed a wonderful reception and banquet. In addition to recognizing new graduates and alumni during the awards ceremony, we took a quick trip down memory lane and heard from individuals instrumental in starting the CTSM program. Access’ lounge area in the exhibit hall helped promote CTSM in a big way and was an awesome place to take a brief rest. We are so excited about this partnership as we deliver and promote quality industry education.”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit



About CTSM

The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom-line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education, and support needed to excel. For more information, go to





Contact:

asondrup@accesstca.com











More information about Access TCA...





Access TCA President Amy Sondrup announced the company will once again sponsor the Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. “This sponsorship is increasingly important to us,” said Ms. Sondrup, “to the extent that our own employees are literally lining up to participate in the CTSM program. We are proud to be associated so closely with the program and with the many marketers who are so diligent about earning this designation. Working with clients who are collaborative and proactive in managing their programs demonstrates to us, time and again, that education is the key to trade show success as well as to budget protection. We are looking forward to 2018!”Jan Nelson, Executive Director of the CTSM program said, “We are very grateful to Access TCA for their sponsorship of the CTSM program activities at EXHIBITOR2017. This year was the program’s 25th anniversary, and thanks to Access’ sponsorship, nearly 150 graduates and guests enjoyed a wonderful reception and banquet. In addition to recognizing new graduates and alumni during the awards ceremony, we took a quick trip down memory lane and heard from individuals instrumental in starting the CTSM program. Access’ lounge area in the exhibit hall helped promote CTSM in a big way and was an awesome place to take a brief rest. We are so excited about this partnership as we deliver and promote quality industry education.”About AccessAccess is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.About CTSMThe Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom-line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education, and support needed to excel. For more information, go to www.CTSM.com Tweet



