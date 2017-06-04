|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018
4/6/2017
Access TCA President Amy Sondrup announced the company will once again sponsor the Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. “This sponsorship is increasingly important to us,” said Ms. Sondrup, “to the extent that our own employees are literally lining up to participate in the CTSM program. We are proud to be associated so closely with the program and with the many marketers who are so diligent about earning this designation. Working with clients who are collaborative and proactive in managing their programs demonstrates to us, time and again, that education is the key to trade show success as well as to budget protection. We are looking forward to 2018!”
Jan Nelson, Executive Director of the CTSM program said, “We are very grateful to Access TCA for their sponsorship of the CTSM program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017. This year was the program’s 25th anniversary, and thanks to Access’ sponsorship, nearly 150 graduates and guests enjoyed a wonderful reception and banquet. In addition to recognizing new graduates and alumni during the awards ceremony, we took a quick trip down memory lane and heard from individuals instrumental in starting the CTSM program. Access’ lounge area in the exhibit hall helped promote CTSM in a big way and was an awesome place to take a brief rest. We are so excited about this partnership as we deliver and promote quality industry education.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
About CTSM
The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom-line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education, and support needed to excel. For more information, go to www.CTSM.com.
Contact:
asondrup@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|