|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration
4/6/2017
Cision announced today that it is introducing new features and product enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud™, designed to better enable communicators to identify influencers, craft campaigns and attribute value.
The latest release of the Cloud brings together the best of Cision and PR Newswire into a unified application, allowing clients to take advantage of the largest distribution network alongside their media database and monitoring. The platform will also allow communicators to simultaneously schedule press releases, social posts and campaigns and manage all activities in a new Campaign Calendar feature. The Campaign Calendar will enable real-time coordination across traditional and social channels, allowing communicators to easily adjust during a crisis.
The product updates will also include new search criteria and filters as part of list building, as well as more robust social profiles for influencers. Cision is also introducing an Influencer Recommendations feature that will proactively identify new contacts for communicators to target and build relationships.
Cision's 2017 State of the Media Report found that nearly 83 percent of journalists ranked "researching/understanding my media outlet" as the top way that communications professionals could improve (up 5 percent from 2016). These expanded search capabilities will allow users to better identify influencers by location, topics of interest, social presence and any topics they are writing about in traditional or social media.
"We're the only communications solution that natively includes and fully integrates a leading global distribution network for news releases," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "As a leader in media communication technology and analytics, we are committed to accelerating the pace of our innovation and look forward to continuing to introduce new features as part of our growth plan for the Cision Communications Cloud."
Additional product updates include:
About Cision
Cision is a leading media communication technology and analytics company that enables marketers and communicators to effectively manage their earned media programs in coordination with paid and owned channels to drive business impact. As the creator of the Cision Communications Cloud™, the first-of-its-kind earned media cloud-based platform, Cision has combined cutting-edge data, analytics, technology and services into a unified communication ecosystem that brands can use to build consistent, meaningful and enduring relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence. For more information, visit www.cision.com.
Contact:
stacey.miller@cision.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|