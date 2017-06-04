trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, New Products

Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration

Tweet 4/6/2017

Cision announced today that it is introducing new features and product enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud™, designed to better enable communicators to identify influencers, craft campaigns and attribute value.



The latest release of the Cloud brings together the best of Cision and PR Newswire into a unified application, allowing clients to take advantage of the largest distribution network alongside their media database and monitoring. The platform will also allow communicators to simultaneously schedule press releases, social posts and campaigns and manage all activities in a new Campaign Calendar feature. The Campaign Calendar will enable real-time coordination across traditional and social channels, allowing communicators to easily adjust during a crisis.



The product updates will also include new search criteria and filters as part of list building, as well as more robust social profiles for influencers. Cision is also introducing an Influencer Recommendations feature that will proactively identify new contacts for communicators to target and build relationships.



Cision's 2017 State of the Media Report found that nearly 83 percent of journalists ranked "researching/understanding my media outlet" as the top way that communications professionals could improve (up 5 percent from 2016). These expanded search capabilities will allow users to better identify influencers by location, topics of interest, social presence and any topics they are writing about in traditional or social media.



"We're the only communications solution that natively includes and fully integrates a leading global distribution network for news releases," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "As a leader in media communication technology and analytics, we are committed to accelerating the pace of our innovation and look forward to continuing to introduce new features as part of our growth plan for the Cision Communications Cloud."



Additional product updates include: Bulk uploading of social posts, allowing users to craft tailored messages by social channel and streamline scheduling

Analytics and dashboard improvements that enable users to easily customize and share campaign performance with key stakeholders in real-time

Improved reporting customization with the ability to export a group of news items from a chart, search news coverage by an outlet list and collapse/expand features in the Analytics dashboard Current Cision Communications Cloud clients will automatically be upgraded to receive the new features and can contact their account representatives for more information.





About Cision

Cision is a leading media communication technology and analytics company that enables marketers and communicators to effectively manage their earned media programs in coordination with paid and owned channels to drive business impact. As the creator of the Cision Communications Cloud™, the first-of-its-kind earned media cloud-based platform, Cision has combined cutting-edge data, analytics, technology and services into a unified communication ecosystem that brands can use to build consistent, meaningful and enduring relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence. For more information, visit





Contact:

stacey.miller@cision.com









Cision announced today that it is introducing new features and product enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud™, designed to better enable communicators to identify influencers, craft campaigns and attribute value.The latest release of the Cloud brings together the best of Cision and PR Newswire into a unified application, allowing clients to take advantage of the largest distribution network alongside their media database and monitoring. The platform will also allow communicators to simultaneously schedule press releases, social posts and campaigns and manage all activities in a new Campaign Calendar feature. The Campaign Calendar will enable real-time coordination across traditional and social channels, allowing communicators to easily adjust during a crisis.The product updates will also include new search criteria and filters as part of list building, as well as more robust social profiles for influencers. Cision is also introducing an Influencer Recommendations feature that will proactively identify new contacts for communicators to target and build relationships.Cision's 2017 State of the Media Report found that nearly 83 percent of journalists ranked "researching/understanding my media outlet" as the top way that communications professionals could improve (up 5 percent from 2016). These expanded search capabilities will allow users to better identify influencers by location, topics of interest, social presence and any topics they are writing about in traditional or social media."We're the only communications solution that natively includes and fully integrates a leading global distribution network for news releases," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "As a leader in media communication technology and analytics, we are committed to accelerating the pace of our innovation and look forward to continuing to introduce new features as part of our growth plan for the Cision Communications Cloud."Additional product updates include:Current Cision Communications Cloud clients will automatically be upgraded to receive the new features and can contact their account representatives for more information.About CisionCision is a leading media communication technology and analytics company that enables marketers and communicators to effectively manage their earned media programs in coordination with paid and owned channels to drive business impact. As the creator of the Cision Communications Cloud™, the first-of-its-kind earned media cloud-based platform, Cision has combined cutting-edge data, analytics, technology and services into a unified communication ecosystem that brands can use to build consistent, meaningful and enduring relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence. For more information, visit www.cision.com Tweet



