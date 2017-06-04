trending Sponsored Content

Awards

beMatrix Wins Red Dot Award for Product Design with LEDskin

4/6/2017

After several days of assessing thousands of products from all over the world, LEDskin® received the distinction “Red Dot”. With LEDskin® beMatrix has created an outstanding design that the expert committee for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 has recognised with the internationally sought-after seal of quality.



Stefaan Decroos, CEO of beMatrix, is delighted with this victory: “We are thrilled with this prestigious award. Innovation and trendsetting is in our DNA and has made beMatrix a genuine trendsetter in the international stand building world.”



Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award: “The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy.”



LEDskin® LEDskin® is a revolutionary product for the stand building market, creating new opportunities and extra value for both modular systems & LED market. The innovation lies in the fact that this new video tile is engrafted onto beMatrix DNA. Its beMatrix measures, 496 x 496 x 62 mm, enable a perfect connection to the b62 frames, resulting in one slim invisible building solution without a complex and massive construction behind.



The LED tiles are automatically aligned to each other and to the frame system by easy integrated lock systems. One module can be quickly released and replaced from the front by magnets. The slim width of 62 mm still gives you the opportunity to hide all the cables. The backside of the tiles can be covered by textile or panels, providing a neat and custom branded look. By using the cover clips you can finish cleanly and inclusively.



The line-up of the LEDskin® tiles is limitless and any creative rhythm like a mosaic, strips, … can be created. The LEDskin® is powered by the qualitative Novastar high end control system. LEDskin® has all the advantages of the beMatrix system : clean, easy, toolless, fast building and lightweight.



Red Dot Award: Product Design The significance of the international design competition, Red Dot Award: Product Design, with its headquarter in Essen, Germany is well established internationally. It was already more than 60 years ago that a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. Since then, an expert team has been awarding the seal of quality for good design and innovation to the outstanding designs of the year.



Manufacturers and designers around the globe were also invited to enter their products in the 2017 competition. The jury of around 40 independent designers, design professors and specialist journalists tested, discussed and assessed each individual product, awarding the Honourable Mention for a wellconceived detail solution, the Red Dot for high design quality and the Red Dot: Best of the Best for ground-breaking design. In total, the competition received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries this year.



The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 will culminate in Essen on 3 July 2017. This is when the Red Dot: Best of the Best laureates receive their trophies during the Red Dot Gala award ceremony. At the subsequent Designers’ Night after-show party, the award winners will celebrate in the midst of all the prize-winning products in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, and the Red Dot winners will receive their well-earned certificates. For five weeks, the special exhibition “Design on Stage” will present the awarded products of the year as part of the world’s largest exhibition of contemporary design.



The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2017/2018 also comes out on 3 July. The international reference work for award-winning design presents all of the year’s winning products. They will also be presented on the Internet, in particular in the online presentation, the Red Dot App and on the design platform Red Dot 21.





About beMatrix

beMatrix, with its head office in Roeselare (Belgium), is designer and manufacturer of modular solutions for stand building, events and displays. The profiles and frame systems are made of aluminium. These have an almost endless lifespan and can be assembled and taken apart very quickly. beMatrix offers a full assortment for the modular stand builder: panels, textile, velcro, lighting and so on. With CEOs Stefaan Decroos and Edwin Van de Vennet the company grew into an innovative world player.



The production takes place on our own premises, using the most advanced production and graphic methods and equipment. At strategic locations there are frame systems available to rent. Besides 3 production units in Europe, the US and Asia, we have 8 service hubs across the globe for renting and technical support. More information is available at



About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organised by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available at





Contact:

d.degrieck@beMatrix.com









