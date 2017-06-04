|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
New York City Skyline to Shine Blue for Global Meetings Industry Day
4/6/2017
NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, is proud to support the Meetings Mean Business Coalition during its second annual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) on Thursday, April 6. In advance of GMID, several spires across the City’s skyline will shine blue, the color of the Meetings Mean Business Coalition, to send a message about the importance of the meetings industry to New York City. In addition, NYC & Company will host a special NYC Talks panel discussion with its membership on Global Meetings Industry Day.
“NYC & Company recognizes the profound impact that face-to-face meetings have on New York City’s five boroughs every year,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s president and CEO. “With safety a new top priority for planners, we are looking forward to our GMID panel discussion on meeting and event security, reassuring planners and businesses that New York City remains the country’s safest large city to host a meeting or event.”
NYC & Company will kick off lighting activations on the eve of Global Meetings Industry Day. The spires of the Empire State Building, Four Times Square and One Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan will be lit blue, along with One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. This Thursday for Global Meetings Industry Day, NYC & Company will convene its membership for a NYC Talks: Improving Security, Ensuring Success panel at Manhattan Center. In partnership with event security firm T&M Protection Resources, the panel discussion will focus on security strategies and best practices for public and private meetings and events of all sizes.
“New York City continues to lead the way in new development that amplifies the delegate experience, from the 1.2 million square-foot Javits Center expansion to an additional 25,000 hotel rooms expected by 2019,” said Jerry Cito, NYC & Company’s Senior Vice President of Convention Development. “As a founding industry supporter of the Meetings Mean Business Coalition, we thank the more than 6 million delegates that choose to Make It NYC each year.”
Additionally, Vornado Realty Trust’s Times Square billboard, the largest digital billboard in the City located on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets outside the New York Marriott Marquis, will display NYC & Company’s Make It NYC meetings campaign and GMID logos on Thursday. NYC & Company has also provided a social media toolkit to its member base and clients to join the conversation about the meetings industry. To follow and join the conversation about the importance of face-to-face meetings, supporters can use the hashtags #MMBNYC, #GMID17 and #MakeItNYC on Twitter and Instagram.
For more information on planning a meeting or event in New York City, go to nycgo.com/makeitnyc. To learn more about Meetings Mean Business, visit meetingsmeanbusiness.com.
About NYC & Company
NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For more information on meeting in New York City, visit nycgo.com/makeitnyc.
About Meetings Mean Business
The U.S. Travel Association’s Meetings Mean Business Coalition was created in 2009 to showcase the incredible value that business meetings, travel and events bring to the US economy. Its members span all facets of the face-to-face meeting and events industry, which have come together behind a common goal: providing the resources, tools and information to show the real impact the industry has on businesses, economies and communities. For more information, visit www.MeetingsMeanBusiness.com.
Contact:
saltberger@nycgo.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|