trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

TradeTec Skyline Named Among Best Places to Work in Illinois

Tweet 4/6/2017

TradeTec Skyline, a premier full-service trade show exhibit house based in Lombard, IL has been named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.



The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC), the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, the Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.



Troy Trice, President of TradeTec reacted to this honor, “We are truly proud to have achieved this recognition for two years in a row! The culture at TradeTec is amazing and we really have to thank our employees for making this possible.”



Ken Buckman, Founder and CEO was both humbled and excited with the news, “18 years after founding this company I continue to be amazed at how we have grown as a business and as a team. All I can say is TradeTec Rocks!”



Among some of the benefits of working at TradeTec: Free PTO (paid time off) on your birthday, multiple chair massage days each year, bonus plans, company outings, in house ping-pong matches, and more.



TradeTec will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on May 18 and will be profiled in a special publication on June 26. The final rankings will be announced at the event and on the Business Ledger website (



Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit





ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at





Contact:

aag@ttskyline.com











More information about TradeTec Skyline...





TradeTec Skyline, a premier full-service trade show exhibit house based in Lombard, IL has been named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC), the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, the Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.Troy Trice, President of TradeTec reacted to this honor, “We are truly proud to have achieved this recognition for two years in a row! The culture at TradeTec is amazing and we really have to thank our employees for making this possible.”Ken Buckman, Founder and CEO was both humbled and excited with the news, “18 years after founding this company I continue to be amazed at how we have grown as a business and as a team. All I can say is TradeTec Rocks!”Among some of the benefits of working at TradeTec: Free PTO (paid time off) on your birthday, multiple chair massage days each year, bonus plans, company outings, in house ping-pong matches, and more.TradeTec will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on May 18 and will be profiled in a special publication on June 26. The final rankings will be announced at the event and on the Business Ledger website ( www.dhbusinessledger.com ).Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com Tweet



