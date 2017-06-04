|
People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush to Present EXHIBITOR eTrak Online Session on April 13
4/6/2017
EVOLIO Marketing Inc., an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present an EXHIBITOR eTrak webinar on April 13 at 2 p.m. EDT.
You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?
Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:
Registration for the webinar is available now at www.exhibitoronline.com/etrak/SessionDetail.asp?date=4-13-2017.
About EVOLIO Marketing
EVOLIO Marketing Inc. is dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences in a way that profoundly impacts their businesses and professions. EVOLIO Marketing’s exclusive portfolio of marketing solutions will evolve your brand’s entire event marketing process beginning with identifying business challenges to obtaining measurable and actionable results. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.
Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com
