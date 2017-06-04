trending Sponsored Content

SMG to Manage Existing Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, New $416 Million Complex

Tweet 4/6/2017

Aberdeen City Council has named SMG to manage the existing AECC (Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre) ahead of a move to its newly built home near Aberdeen International Airport in 2019.



The partnership follows last year’s announcement that SMG was awarded preferred bidder status to manage, operate and program the new $416 million complex.



The new state-of-the art venue will include a 12,500 seat arena with a moveable stage, hospitality boxes and club lounge, 538,000 sq. ft of flexible exhibition space, conference centre, three hotels and its very own energy centre.







SMG is exceedingly pleased to have been named to manage this prestigious facility,” said SMG president and CEO Wes Westley. “It is a terrific addition to our growing network of international facilities. We look forward to working with the Council and the Community for the success of these facilities.”



John Sharkey, SMG Executive Vice President of European Operations, said: “SMG’s expertise in driving multi-purpose exhibition, conference and entertainment content is second to none and we’re delighted to bring this portfolio of experience, international industry contacts and innovative thinking to both the existing and new AECC.”



The new AECC is forecast to generate 600 new jobs during the construction period, contribute an additional 4.5 million visitors, $142 million in new visitor revenue which has a $78 million net impact to the Scottish economy by 2025 and is the key element of Aberdeen City Council’s $1.25 billion transformational infrastructure and culture plans to grow the Granite City economy.





About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





