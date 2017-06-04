trending Sponsored Content

The Special Event Company Announces Partnership with Travel Management Partners

Tweet 4/6/2017

The Special Event Company of Raleigh, N.C. is pleased to announce their recent partnership with Raleigh-based Travel Management Partners (TMP), the region’s leading corporate travel management company. TMP provides their clients a local planning experience with access to global resources. Their world-class travel services feature customized program strategies, significant cost-savings on air fare and accommodations, and dedicated 24/7 customer service.



The new partnership grants The Special Event Company’s clients access to TMP’s wide range of cutting-edge corporate travel services. Likewise, TMP’s clients will benefit from The Special Event Company’s meeting and event services, including logistics planning, production management, and creative services.



Sally Webb Berry, CEO of The Special Event Company, said, “What started as a simple phone inquiry has resulted in the perfect marriage between two progressive-thinking companies, each experts in our respective fields. The growth opportunity for both companies is spectacular!”



“I agree,” said TMP President and CEO John W. Lewis. “It’s rare that you meet and bond so quickly with a company where mutual skill sets complement each other so seamlessly. We’re very excited about our new partnership and look forward to working closely together in 2017 and beyond.



For more information about both companies and their services, visit





ABOUT TRAVEL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS

Travel Management Partners (TMP) is an industry-leading travel management company offering best-in-class products, services, and industry expertise especially focused on companies in the SME niche with annual travel budgets in the $1M to $10M range. In addition to servicing a wide range of retail, services, and manufacturing clients, TMP has also been servicing federal government contractors, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies since its inception in 1994.



ABOUT THE SPECIAL EVENT COMPANY

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and satellite offices in Newport Beach, Calif., London, and Sydney, the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, production and audio visual, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs, which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI.





Contact:

chelsey@specialeventco.com









