|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
The Special Event Company Announces Partnership with Travel Management Partners
4/6/2017
The Special Event Company of Raleigh, N.C. is pleased to announce their recent partnership with Raleigh-based Travel Management Partners (TMP), the region’s leading corporate travel management company. TMP provides their clients a local planning experience with access to global resources. Their world-class travel services feature customized program strategies, significant cost-savings on air fare and accommodations, and dedicated 24/7 customer service.
The new partnership grants The Special Event Company’s clients access to TMP’s wide range of cutting-edge corporate travel services. Likewise, TMP’s clients will benefit from The Special Event Company’s meeting and event services, including logistics planning, production management, and creative services.
Sally Webb Berry, CEO of The Special Event Company, said, “What started as a simple phone inquiry has resulted in the perfect marriage between two progressive-thinking companies, each experts in our respective fields. The growth opportunity for both companies is spectacular!”
“I agree,” said TMP President and CEO John W. Lewis. “It’s rare that you meet and bond so quickly with a company where mutual skill sets complement each other so seamlessly. We’re very excited about our new partnership and look forward to working closely together in 2017 and beyond.
For more information about both companies and their services, visit www.specialeventco.com and www.tmptravel.com.
ABOUT TRAVEL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS
Travel Management Partners (TMP) is an industry-leading travel management company offering best-in-class products, services, and industry expertise especially focused on companies in the SME niche with annual travel budgets in the $1M to $10M range. In addition to servicing a wide range of retail, services, and manufacturing clients, TMP has also been servicing federal government contractors, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies since its inception in 1994.
ABOUT THE SPECIAL EVENT COMPANY
The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and satellite offices in Newport Beach, Calif., London, and Sydney, the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, production and audio visual, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs, which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI.
Contact:
chelsey@specialeventco.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|