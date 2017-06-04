trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Janice Tippett Honored with 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award

Tweet 4/6/2017

Enterprising Women magazine has awarded Annapolis resident Janice Tippett, President/Owner of Millennium Marketing Solutions, the Enterprising Women of the Year Award for 2017.



The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs and is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners. This award honors women business owners who have demonstrated that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the award recipients are also leaders in key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.



Millennium Marketing Solutions (





Contact:

micah@mm4solutions.com









Enterprising Women magazine has awarded Annapolis resident Janice Tippett, President/Owner of Millennium Marketing Solutions, the Enterprising Women of the Year Award for 2017.The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs and is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners. This award honors women business owners who have demonstrated that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the award recipients are also leaders in key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.Millennium Marketing Solutions ( www.mm4solutions.com ) was founded in 1990 with the primary goal of effectively meeting the marketing needs of every client while providing superior customer service. Our goal is to help businesses grown and succeed by providing creative, client-focused, best-in-class marketing solutions and strategies with the highest level of customer service. Tweet



