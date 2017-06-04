EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens

trending Sponsored Content

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced that registration is open for



Trade show and event marketing professionals can select sessions and workshops from four days of education at each of four locations. EXHIBITORFastTrak is the most efficient and convenient path to enhancing skills, building a solid foundation of trade show and event marketing knowledge, and building a professional network. An extraordinary faculty of the most knowledgeable professionals in trade shows and corporate events – all veteran FastTrak offers unparalleled access to instructors, and ample time to establish lasting connections with peers. Its university-affiliated sessions can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification, awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, reflecting adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.



Registration is now open for all four EXHIBITOR magazine’s EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences: July 11-14, Providence, RI

August 22-25, Chicago, IL

September 26-29, Sacramento, CA

October 31-November 3, Chicago, IL For the schedule of EXHIBITORFastTrak sessions, online registration, and additional information, go to





The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





questions@exhibitormagazine.com









