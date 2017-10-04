|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19
4/10/2017
EXHIBITORLIVE, the 30th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, is now accepting applications for new seminars and speakers for its 2018 conference in Las Vegas, to be held February 25 to March 1, 2018.
Trade show and event marketing experts are invited to share knowledge through session and workshop presentations.
"EXHIBITORLIVE is the exhibit industry's premier educational event for corporate trade show exhibit and event marketing professionals, and it is renowned for exceptional speakers and presentations," said Dee Silfies, Chief Learning Strategist, EXHIBITOR Learning Events.
At EXHIBITORLIVE, face-to-face marketing professionals can choose from a comprehensive curriculum of 160+ in-depth sessions, workshops, field trips, and more. The sessions cover all aspects of trade show exhibit and event marketing and management, and attendees learn how the industry's top exhibitors create, measure, and manage high-performance exhibit and event programs.
Session content must be exclusive to EXHIBITOR Learning Events, and topics should relate to the speaker's area of expertise. To maintain the educational integrity of the conference program, all seminars must be free of commercial content and specific product endorsements.
"Presenting a seminar or workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE has many benefits for our faculty," said Silfies. "Speaking at the conference immediately positions them as an industry expert and they gain credibility and leadership stature among industry professionals."
If you are selected to present a session, you will be required to attend one of our Speaker Preparation Workshops. Scheduled dates for the Speaker Preparation Workshops are September 6-7 (Boston, MA) or September 24-25 (Sacramento, CA), 2017.
The deadline for submissions is May 19, 2017. Interested parties may also suggest a speaker and topic they feel would be a valuable addition to the program.
To apply, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com/cfp.asp
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITOR FastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|