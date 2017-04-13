|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press, Company News
Meetings Industry Advocates Join Together for Second Annual Global Meetings Industry Day
4/13/2017
On April 6, the Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC) and leaders from across the meetings industry joined together for the second annual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID), with more than 100 events in over 90 locations spanning nearly 25 countries and six continents. This international day of advocacy showcases the real impact that business meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows and exhibitions have on people, business and communities. Thousands of industry professionals participated in the events coupled with a robust social conversation to ensure that elected officials, business leaders, the media and other decision makers understand the tremendous value face-to-face meetings play in generating business success, creating jobs and driving economic growth.
“Advocating for our industry on a global level helps people all over the world understand the unique value of in-person meetings,” said Richard Harper, MMBC co-chair and executive vice president of HelmsBriscoe. “GMID helps galvanize grassroots advocates to emphasize not only the unmistakable economic impact, but the way people and communities in every corner of the globe benefit.”
The activities included a wide range of events organized by industry partners across the globe that allow meeting professionals to connect on a large scale and celebrate the hard work being done to advance the industry. More than 175 industry organizations and chapters are hosting or co-hosting events. Highlights include:
GMID’s foundation began with Canadian Meetings Industry Day, a longstanding annual tradition that then grew into 2015’s North American Meetings Industry Day (NAMID). Last year was the first global expansion.
To learn more about GMID, visit www.meetingsmeanbusiness.com/GMID. Follow and participate in the digital conversations @MeetingsMeanBiz on Twitter and by using the hashtag #GMID17 and #MMBusiness.
About Meetings Mean Business
Meetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of over 60 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit www.MeetingsMeanBusiness.com.
Contact:
jwaldmann@apcoworldwide.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|