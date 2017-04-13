trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press, Company News

Meetings Industry Advocates Join Together for Second Annual Global Meetings Industry Day

Tweet 4/13/2017

On April 6, the Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC) and leaders from across the meetings industry joined together for the second annual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID), with more than 100 events in over 90 locations spanning nearly 25 countries and six continents. This international day of advocacy showcases the real impact that business meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows and exhibitions have on people, business and communities. Thousands of industry professionals participated in the events coupled with a robust social conversation to ensure that elected officials, business leaders, the media and other decision makers understand the tremendous value face-to-face meetings play in generating business success, creating jobs and driving economic growth.



“Advocating for our industry on a global level helps people all over the world understand the unique value of in-person meetings,” said Richard Harper, MMBC co-chair and executive vice president of HelmsBriscoe. “GMID helps galvanize grassroots advocates to emphasize not only the unmistakable economic impact, but the way people and communities in every corner of the globe benefit.”



The activities included a wide range of events organized by industry partners across the globe that allow meeting professionals to connect on a large scale and celebrate the hard work being done to advance the industry. More than 175 industry organizations and chapters are hosting or co-hosting events. Highlights include: The illumination of the Empire State Building in blue to celebrate GMID and recognition across New York City including a large-scale ad in Times Square

A forum discussing sustainable meetings and events in Lusaka, Zambia

Educational programming and networking sessions in four cities across Spain

A proclamation from the Chief Minister of Penang, Malaysia

A panel and educational sessions on the impact of face-to-face in Atlantic City, New Jersey

A breakfast celebrating the contribution of women in the meetings industry in Wellington, New Zealand

Rotating meetings scenarios on the High Roller Observation Wheel in Las Vegas, Nevada

A question-and-answer session for new meeting professionals in Toronto, Canada

A press conference with local elected officials in Panama City, Panama

A networking reception for hospitality associations at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California “GMID empowers meeting professionals and leaders in local communities by providing a platform to globalize the industry’s value story and this year’s day of advocacy has seen increased collaboration between organizations,” said Paul Van Deventer, MMBC co-chair and president and chief executive officer of Meeting Professionals International. “Harnessing the excitement and energy of these professionals allows the industry to demonstrate that face-to-face meetings contribute to local communities and businesses, no matter the place.”



GMID’s foundation began with Canadian Meetings Industry Day, a longstanding annual tradition that then grew into 2015’s North American Meetings Industry Day (NAMID). Last year was the first global expansion.



To learn more about GMID, visit





About Meetings Mean Business

Meetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of over 60 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit





Contact:

jwaldmann@apcoworldwide.com









On April 6, the Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC) and leaders from across the meetings industry joined together for the second annual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID), with more than 100 events in over 90 locations spanning nearly 25 countries and six continents. This international day of advocacy showcases the real impact that business meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows and exhibitions have on people, business and communities. Thousands of industry professionals participated in the events coupled with a robust social conversation to ensure that elected officials, business leaders, the media and other decision makers understand the tremendous value face-to-face meetings play in generating business success, creating jobs and driving economic growth.“Advocating for our industry on a global level helps people all over the world understand the unique value of in-person meetings,” said Richard Harper, MMBC co-chair and executive vice president of HelmsBriscoe. “GMID helps galvanize grassroots advocates to emphasize not only the unmistakable economic impact, but the way people and communities in every corner of the globe benefit.”The activities included a wide range of events organized by industry partners across the globe that allow meeting professionals to connect on a large scale and celebrate the hard work being done to advance the industry. More than 175 industry organizations and chapters are hosting or co-hosting events. Highlights include:“GMID empowers meeting professionals and leaders in local communities by providing a platform to globalize the industry’s value story and this year’s day of advocacy has seen increased collaboration between organizations,” said Paul Van Deventer, MMBC co-chair and president and chief executive officer of Meeting Professionals International. “Harnessing the excitement and energy of these professionals allows the industry to demonstrate that face-to-face meetings contribute to local communities and businesses, no matter the place.”GMID’s foundation began with Canadian Meetings Industry Day, a longstanding annual tradition that then grew into 2015’s North American Meetings Industry Day (NAMID). Last year was the first global expansion.To learn more about GMID, visit www.meetingsmeanbusiness.com/GMID . Follow and participate in the digital conversations @MeetingsMeanBiz on Twitter and by using the hashtag #GMID17 and #MMBusiness.About Meetings Mean BusinessMeetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of over 60 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit www.MeetingsMeanBusiness.com Tweet



