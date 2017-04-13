trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Global DMC Partners Customer Advisory Board Grows in 2017

Tweet 4/13/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), expands its Customer Advisory Board and announces new industry leaders that will join their current Board. 2017 Board Members include: Nick Bender - Touch Associates

Becky Cavanaugh - INC Research

Danene Dustin - Morris Meetings & Incentives

Megan Griggs - Intellectual Property Owners Association

Kim Hester - JNR Incorporated

Amy Ingalls- Transamerica Insurance & Investment Group

Kuba Piotrowski - Oriflame

Brie Richards - Spear One

Margaret Stafford - American Bar Association

Jeanne Weintraub - Johnson & Johnson The 2017 Customer Advisory Board will play a critical role in shaping key initiatives to ensure Global DMC Partners is continuously adjusting to meet the changing needs of global meeting professionals. They will also advise on educational topics and content for Global DMC Partners Connection 2017, the leading DMC industry event.



President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, references past accomplishments of the Customer Advisory Board to project future success for the 2017 Board.



“We identified, created, and implemented important partnership-wide initiatives last year in large part due to the guidance we received from our 2016 Board. I am extremely confident that we will achieve the same, if not greater, achievements in 2017 with the addition of our new Board Members who will bring fresh perspectives and insights,” states Chaulet.



The 2016 Customer Advisory Board assisted Global DMC Partners with their Global Standardization Program to offer meeting planners a more effective and streamlined way to procure destination management services worldwide. Board Members collaborated with Global DMC Partners to develop three tools as part of the Program: the Global DMC Partners Standardized Contract, Proposal Guidelines, and Event Safety Plan (ESP) – a template that enables planners, DMCs, and vendors to work together to create a contingency plan before an event takes place. The ESP can be applied to any program in any destination.





About Global DMC Partners:

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erind@globaldmcpartners.com









