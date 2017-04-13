|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press
Global DMC Partners Customer Advisory Board Grows in 2017
4/13/2017
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), expands its Customer Advisory Board and announces new industry leaders that will join their current Board. 2017 Board Members include:
President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, references past accomplishments of the Customer Advisory Board to project future success for the 2017 Board.
“We identified, created, and implemented important partnership-wide initiatives last year in large part due to the guidance we received from our 2016 Board. I am extremely confident that we will achieve the same, if not greater, achievements in 2017 with the addition of our new Board Members who will bring fresh perspectives and insights,” states Chaulet.
The 2016 Customer Advisory Board assisted Global DMC Partners with their Global Standardization Program to offer meeting planners a more effective and streamlined way to procure destination management services worldwide. Board Members collaborated with Global DMC Partners to develop three tools as part of the Program: the Global DMC Partners Standardized Contract, Proposal Guidelines, and Event Safety Plan (ESP) – a template that enables planners, DMCs, and vendors to work together to create a contingency plan before an event takes place. The ESP can be applied to any program in any destination.
About Global DMC Partners:
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
erind@globaldmcpartners.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|