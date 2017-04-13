|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Mirror Show Management Named Again as a Rochester Top Workplace
4/13/2017
Mirror Show Management (MSM) has been selected as a Democrat & Chronicle Rochester Top Workplace, coming in this year at #20. Top Workplace designations are based on confidential feedback from employees collected by WorkPlaceDynamics, a research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.
This is the fourth consecutive year MSM has been named a Top Workplace. “Of the many honors we’ve received over the years, this continues to be the one I value most,” said Donna Shultz, President of MSM. “Because it means we have succeeded in creating an environment that employees love coming to each day.”
For more information about Top Workplaces, visit www.topworkplaces.com.
Mirror Show Management is a woman-owned customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the EDPA (Exhibit Designers and Producers Association) and is currently listed on the Fab 50, the Rochester Top 100 and the Inc. 5000. For more information, call 585-232-4020 or visit www.mirrorshow.com.
Contact:
Kelsey.Frank@mirrorshow.com
More information about Mirror Show Management...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|