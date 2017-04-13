trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Mirror Show Management Named Again as a Rochester Top Workplace

Tweet 4/13/2017

Mirror Show Management (MSM) has been selected as a Democrat & Chronicle Rochester Top Workplace, coming in this year at #20. Top Workplace designations are based on confidential feedback from employees collected by WorkPlaceDynamics, a research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.



This is the fourth consecutive year MSM has been named a Top Workplace. “Of the many honors we’ve received over the years, this continues to be the one I value most,” said Donna Shultz, President of MSM. “Because it means we have succeeded in creating an environment that employees love coming to each day.”



For more information about Top Workplaces, visit



Mirror Show Management is a woman-owned customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the EDPA (Exhibit Designers and Producers Association) and is currently listed on the Fab 50, the Rochester Top 100 and the Inc. 5000. For more information, call 585-232-4020 or visit





Contact:

Kelsey.Frank@mirrorshow.com











More information about Mirror Show Management...





Mirror Show Management (MSM) has been selected as a Democrat & Chronicle Rochester Top Workplace, coming in this year at #20. Top Workplace designations are based on confidential feedback from employees collected by WorkPlaceDynamics, a research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.This is the fourth consecutive year MSM has been named a Top Workplace. “Of the many honors we’ve received over the years, this continues to be the one I value most,” said Donna Shultz, President of MSM. “Because it means we have succeeded in creating an environment that employees love coming to each day.”For more information about Top Workplaces, visit www.topworkplaces.com Mirror Show Management is a woman-owned customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the EDPA (Exhibit Designers and Producers Association) and is currently listed on the Fab 50, the Rochester Top 100 and the Inc. 5000. For more information, call 585-232-4020 or visit www.mirrorshow.com Tweet



