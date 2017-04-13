|
Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
4/13/2017
An exciting month is underway at Rochester, Minnesota’s newly-expanded Mayo Civic Center, with the first post-expansion convention being held in the center’s brand-new event suites on April 6-7.
“After more than two years of construction, we are thrilled that our beautiful new venues are up and running,” said Donna Drews, executive director of the Mayo Civic Center. The expansion nearly doubled the facility’s capacity for hosting events, Drews noted. “We’re excited for clients, conference attendees, event-goers, and community members to see our transformation and use our new ballroom, event suites, meeting rooms, and outdoor Riverfront Plaza.”
TSP, Inc., BetschAssociates and Knutson Construction were key players in the $84 million Mayo Civic Center expansion project, which began in March, 2015 and was substantially completed on April 1, 2017. The first major event in the newly-finished venues will be the Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists Annual Conference on April 6-7. The group of 300 pharmacists will utilize several new suites.
History & Background
Initially constructed in 1939 as a gift from Doctors Will and Charlie Mayo to the City of Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center has stayed true to its legacy as Rochester’s first civic auditorium while growing and evolving into the upper Midwest’s premier convention center. It began as a dual-venue complex including an arena for athletic events and an auditorium for theatrical and musical productions. It has been expanded and renovated several times, and was renamed the Mayo Civic Center in 1984.
The effort to create the most recent expansion—which will increase the center’s capacity to host conventions, meetings, and conferences—was first broached a decade ago, and design plans were drawn up a few years later. In 2014, the state approved $35 million in funding for the project and the city, in partnership with the local hospitality industry, invested an additional $49 million which includes support generated from a portion of lodging tax collection. Construction officially began on March 30, 2015.
A Premier Site for Conventions, Trade Shows, Social and Entertainment Events
Located in the heart of downtown Rochester, the expanded Mayo Civic Center features Minnesota’s largest ballroom (40,000 square foot) with seating capacity of more than 4,000 classroom-style or 2,000 banquet-style. In addition, the center features stunning pre-function areas with views of the Zumbro River and downtown Rochester, 23 breakout rooms, a brand-new 7,000 square foot banquet production kitchen, and the 7,500 square foot Riverfront Plaza, an outdoor reception venue. In total, the Mayo Civic Center now offers more than 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting and exhibit space, ideal for many different industries and events, such as medical and technical conferences, large business meetings, and healthcare summits. The center’s venues are all designed to accommodate the sophisticated production, AV, and wireless service requirements of today’s meeting planners.
“We are thrilled about our beautiful new convention center addition, which equips us to host a broader range of conventions, meetings, and events,” said Drews. “It was a real milestone adding several new high-quality, versatile venues to our center, and we’re already hearing positive feedback.”
Besides the new convention facilities, the Mayo Civic Center offers:
Known as a warm and welcoming community, Rochester, Minnesota recently increased its appeal with a revitalized downtown fueled by the Mayo Civic Center expansion. Rochester, the state’s third-largest city with a population of 110,000, is distinguished by its friendliness, scenic beauty, and convenience. Rochester is easily accessible from many major Midwest cities, and Rochester International Airport provides direct flights to and from Chicago, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.
The Mayo Civic Center’s downtown location offers visitors easy access—via the streets, skyways, or underground climate-controlled walkways—to new and renovated hotels, restaurants, shopping found only in Rochester, and entertainment. Rochester is equipped with more than 5,600 hotel rooms, more than 2,000 of which are skywayconnected to Mayo Civic Center.
“The completion of the Mayo Civic Center expansion marks a significant accomplishment for Rochester,” said Brad Jones, executive director of the Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau (RCVB), which partners with Mayo Civic Center to market, sell, and book events in the center. “The Mayo Civic Center’s new convention facilities will help position Rochester as a more vibrant community and introduce our destination to visitors who may travel here for an event and stay or return because they realize they like our Midwest charm, reimagined downtown, or excellent local dining scene.”
Fun Facts
Contact:
erin.okins@mayociviccenter.com
