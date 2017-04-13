|
International , People
Reed Exhibitions Greater China Announces Josephine Lee as Chief Operating Officer
4/13/2017
Reed Exhibitions Greater China, the world’s leading events organiser, is pleased to announce that Josephine Lee has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1, 2017.
Ms. Lee takes up the appointment after several successful years as Senior Vice President and later in 2016 as Executive Vice President of Reed Exhibitions Greater China. In this new position, in addition to Sales and Marketing responsibilities, Ms. Lee will oversee Reed Greater China’s entire portfolio of events, as well as the Operations Team.
Josephine Lee joined Reed Exhibitions Greater China in 2003, and was a core part of the setup of its Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen offices. She has also played a crucial role in developing the Greater China businesses, including the growth of many events and the burgeoning Reed e-business team. In recent years, Reed’s landmark gaming event, G2E Asia, has enjoyed renewed prosperity under Ms. Lee’s stewardship. Today, the show is globally regarded as a model for generating new revenue streams through innovation.
Speaking of the appointment, Hu Wei, President of Reed Exhibitions Greater China and Korea said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Josephine to her elevated role. You cannot overestimate the significance of her contribution over the nearly two decades she has been part of the company. Over her long tenure, she has an excellent track record of integrity and dedication, bringing outstanding insight and value to the management team. We look forward to her continuing to leverage that wealth of experience in her new role.”
About Reed Exhibitions
Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in over 30 countries. In 2016 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information go to www.reedexpo.com.
Contact:
lily.yang@reedexpo.com.cn
