People

David Wagner Joins LMG As Account Executive

Tweet 4/13/2017

LMG, LLC, a national provider of video, audio, lighting, and LED support, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Wagner as Account Executive at the firm’s onsite Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) location. Wagner’s role will include handling account coordination, project management and event logistics, as well as building and maintaining client relationships at the OCCC.



Wagner brings over ten years of event management experience to LMG, acting on both the planner and supplier sides of the industry for corporate and association clients. Wagner states, “I am excited to learn as much as possible about LMG’s range of innovative technology solutions and use that knowledge to help clients create memorable experiences for their attendees.”



“We are so excited to have David join our onsite account team at the Orange County Convention Center,” states Curt Wallen, Director of National Accounts, Convention Centers. “David brings a unique understanding of the association market to this position, and our clients will greatly benefit from his knowledge.”



LMG has been the preferred audiovisual provider at the Orange County Convention Center since 1998, with an onsite account team, staff technicians, and equipment at the facility. LMG’s 160,000 square foot office and warehouse is less than six miles from the convention center.





About LMG, LLC

Founded in 1984 by CEO Les Goldberg, LMG, LLC, is divided into three business segments – show technology, systems integration, and touring - each with a common mission of providing innovative video, audio and lighting solutions and technical expertise through personalized service, high quality technology, and a commitment to continuous improvement. LMG has offices in Orlando, Las Vegas, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, and Seattle. For more information, visit





Contact:

Rachel.meister@etp.net









