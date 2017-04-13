trending Sponsored Content

Post-Up Stand Adds to Indoor/Outdoor Product Line

Post-Up Stand, a trusted printer and producer of trade show displays, banner stands and advertising signage, is excited to announce the addition of the Horizontal A-Frame Banner Display to its indoor and outdoor display collection.



The Horizontal A-Frame Banner Display features two sturdy, custom vinyl banners printed in full color along with a durable, easy to setup aluminum frame and is offered in sizes of 4’ and 8.’ The vinyl material of the banners, aluminum frame and included metal stakes give marketers the ability to use this product to reach customers through both indoor and outdoor usage.



The size of the vinyl banners for the 4’ Horizontal A-Frame Banner Display are 46” x 33,” printed in full color from edge to edge. The 8’ display features two 94” x 33” banners and both size banners include attached grommets around the outside of the banners to allow for easy hanging from the aluminum frame. Bungee cords are included with this product to attach the banner to the aluminum frame through the attached grommets.







Both display sizes of the Horizontal A-Frame include a soft canvas carrying tote to store, which Post-Up Stand offers with an extensive list of printed products and hardware, continuing with its commitment to providing customers with high quality displays and products. Post-Up Stand now offers over a dozen marketing displays that can be safely used indoors and outdoors, giving customers more marketing flexibility.



Post-Up Stand owns 83,400 square feet of property for in-house printing and manufacturing, customer service, and storage. The company’s wide ranging customer base consists of retail, education, hospital and financial industries.



Post-Up Stand, founded in 2004, is based in Cleveland, OH, specializing in banner stands, trade show displays and has sold over 2 million displays throughout the US and Canada. The company’s large warehouse includes a vast inventory of in-stock display items and is dedicated to printing, production, storage, and office space. The company prides itself on a 48 hour turnaround time after proof approval and a focus on customer satisfaction with around 60,000 customers throughout the United States and Canada. Post-Up Stand was recognized and ranked by Inc. Magazine on their list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America in both 2010 and 2011. For more information go to





