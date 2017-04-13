trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design

Tweet 4/13/2017

Just in time for its 50th anniversary, International Display & Exhibit Corp. (IDEC Displays) has re-launched its website: idec-displays.com. The full-service exhibit display company retooled the site to create a more interactive experience to better serve and engage clients, prospects, partners and visitors in search of trade show exhibit and display equipment solutions.



The website’s new, clean design presents the company’s extensive array of custom, modular and portable exhibits; rental and pre-owned solutions; show services capabilities; and display equipment products in a simple, easy-to-navigate format. The homepage offers four distinct points of entry so visitors can dive right in to their area of interest.



The mobile-friendly site is searchable by keyword and includes a blog, case studies, testimonials, and social media links. The site also highlights IDEC Displays’ Consultative Approach to trade show marketing: a four-step process to achieving trade show marketing success.



“In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we redesigned and expanded our website so that visitors could quickly and easily navigate and filter the vast array of trade show and display equipment products and services available to find the right solutions for their business,” said IDEC Displays President Steve Levin. “Our website reflects our way of doing business: responsive, efficient, straightforward and personalized.”



The new Blog page covers the latest trends in modern exhibit design, trade show technology, display products and innovative marketing tools for exhibitors who want to turn their trade show booth visitors into leads. The site will also feature downloadable guides, case studies and e-books of interest to exhibitors and exhibit managers.



Since 1967, IDEC Displays has been the premier professional exhibit services and display products company in New England, providing turnkey services, including exhibit design and graphics, custom build modular exhibits, portable displays, banners, easels, and other display products for the hospitality industry. Visit us at





Contact:

lstickler@idec-displays.com









Just in time for its 50th anniversary, International Display & Exhibit Corp. (IDEC Displays) has re-launched its website: idec-displays.com. The full-service exhibit display company retooled the site to create a more interactive experience to better serve and engage clients, prospects, partners and visitors in search of trade show exhibit and display equipment solutions.The website’s new, clean design presents the company’s extensive array of custom, modular and portable exhibits; rental and pre-owned solutions; show services capabilities; and display equipment products in a simple, easy-to-navigate format. The homepage offers four distinct points of entry so visitors can dive right in to their area of interest.The mobile-friendly site is searchable by keyword and includes a blog, case studies, testimonials, and social media links. The site also highlights IDEC Displays’ Consultative Approach to trade show marketing: a four-step process to achieving trade show marketing success.“In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we redesigned and expanded our website so that visitors could quickly and easily navigate and filter the vast array of trade show and display equipment products and services available to find the right solutions for their business,” said IDEC Displays President Steve Levin. “Our website reflects our way of doing business: responsive, efficient, straightforward and personalized.”The new Blog page covers the latest trends in modern exhibit design, trade show technology, display products and innovative marketing tools for exhibitors who want to turn their trade show booth visitors into leads. The site will also feature downloadable guides, case studies and e-books of interest to exhibitors and exhibit managers.Since 1967, IDEC Displays has been the premier professional exhibit services and display products company in New England, providing turnkey services, including exhibit design and graphics, custom build modular exhibits, portable displays, banners, easels, and other display products for the hospitality industry. Visit us at www.idec-displays.com Tweet



