|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design
4/13/2017
Just in time for its 50th anniversary, International Display & Exhibit Corp. (IDEC Displays) has re-launched its website: idec-displays.com. The full-service exhibit display company retooled the site to create a more interactive experience to better serve and engage clients, prospects, partners and visitors in search of trade show exhibit and display equipment solutions.
The website’s new, clean design presents the company’s extensive array of custom, modular and portable exhibits; rental and pre-owned solutions; show services capabilities; and display equipment products in a simple, easy-to-navigate format. The homepage offers four distinct points of entry so visitors can dive right in to their area of interest.
The mobile-friendly site is searchable by keyword and includes a blog, case studies, testimonials, and social media links. The site also highlights IDEC Displays’ Consultative Approach to trade show marketing: a four-step process to achieving trade show marketing success.
“In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we redesigned and expanded our website so that visitors could quickly and easily navigate and filter the vast array of trade show and display equipment products and services available to find the right solutions for their business,” said IDEC Displays President Steve Levin. “Our website reflects our way of doing business: responsive, efficient, straightforward and personalized.”
The new Blog page covers the latest trends in modern exhibit design, trade show technology, display products and innovative marketing tools for exhibitors who want to turn their trade show booth visitors into leads. The site will also feature downloadable guides, case studies and e-books of interest to exhibitors and exhibit managers.
Since 1967, IDEC Displays has been the premier professional exhibit services and display products company in New England, providing turnkey services, including exhibit design and graphics, custom build modular exhibits, portable displays, banners, easels, and other display products for the hospitality industry. Visit us at www.idec-displays.com.
Contact:
lstickler@idec-displays.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|