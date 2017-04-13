|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Lauren Wright as Executive Meeting Specialist
4/13/2017
The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has selected Lauren Wright as the new Executive Meetings Specialist.
Wright will be taking over the booking and planning process of prospective, new and existing convention and meeting business for hotel rooms that are 50 peak room nights or smaller.
“Lauren’s enthusiasm and eagerness to learn will serve her well in this new role” says Jon Hixon, CMP, Vice President of Sales and Services at the ACVB, “we welcome her to Arlington!”
Before joining the ACVB team, Wright was the Director of Events at Clark Gardens in Weatherford. There, she served on a committee to enhance tourism in the Mineral Wells area and became a Mineral Wells Chamber Ambassador. Prior to this, she was a 2014 graduate of Tarleton State University.
For more information about the ACVB, go to www.arlington.org.
Contact:
decima@arlington.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|