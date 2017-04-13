trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Lauren Wright as Executive Meeting Specialist

Tweet 4/13/2017

The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has selected Lauren Wright as the new Executive Meetings Specialist.



Wright will be taking over the booking and planning process of prospective, new and existing convention and meeting business for hotel rooms that are 50 peak room nights or smaller.



“Lauren’s enthusiasm and eagerness to learn will serve her well in this new role” says Jon Hixon, CMP, Vice President of Sales and Services at the ACVB, “we welcome her to Arlington!”



Before joining the ACVB team, Wright was the Director of Events at Clark Gardens in Weatherford. There, she served on a committee to enhance tourism in the Mineral Wells area and became a Mineral Wells Chamber Ambassador. Prior to this, she was a 2014 graduate of Tarleton State University.



For more information about the ACVB, go to





Contact:

decima@arlington.org









The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has selected Lauren Wright as the new Executive Meetings Specialist.Wright will be taking over the booking and planning process of prospective, new and existing convention and meeting business for hotel rooms that are 50 peak room nights or smaller.“Lauren’s enthusiasm and eagerness to learn will serve her well in this new role” says Jon Hixon, CMP, Vice President of Sales and Services at the ACVB, “we welcome her to Arlington!”Before joining the ACVB team, Wright was the Director of Events at Clark Gardens in Weatherford. There, she served on a committee to enhance tourism in the Mineral Wells area and became a Mineral Wells Chamber Ambassador. Prior to this, she was a 2014 graduate of Tarleton State University.For more information about the ACVB, go to www.arlington.org Tweet



