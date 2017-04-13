trending Sponsored Content

mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens

4/13/2017

With the new version of the Dashboard Plugin for the digital signage and kiosk software FrontFace, software manufacturer mirabyte now offers an easy and flexible solution to create professional dashboards for key figures, measures and BI data



Virtually every system today contains data and information, whether it is BI software, controlling applications, production planning systems or system control. The challenge doubtlessly lies in making this data useable for and easily accessible to the right members of staff within a company.



Dashboards are a common tool for this purpose: they illustrate an overview of the most important information and data in the shape of ratios, key performance indicators (KPI) or graphs, often even in real time, helping to appreciate all at a glance. Dashboards are prevalent as a general report type in BI reporting solutions and can be accessed as a PDF document or via the Intranet; integrating data from heterogenic systems, however, often poses a challenge that is not to be underestimated. This includes finding suitable ways of distributing the information to users.



Software manufacturer mirabyte offers two very powerful products for visualising and controlling any kind of information, content and media on large screens and touch screens: the digital signage software “FrontFace for Public Displays” and the kiosk software “FrontFace for Touch Kiosks” which has a focus on interactive systems. With the new version of the "Dashboard Plugin" for FrontFace, the company has created an extension that allows anyone to create professional dashboards on digital signage screens within minutes.



Now, current BI data, KPIs and production information (e.g. number of produced items, reaching target numbers etc.) as well as sensor data and other current information can be displayed appealingly on info screens alongside with other (multimedia) content.



The software application uses a simple XML file, accessed via the local network or via HTTP(S) from the player PC(s), as a universal data interface between the Dashboard Plugin and the actual data source. The Dashboard Plugin then depicts the data on screen with a variety of ways to choose from: as formatted numbers, as bar, pie or line chart, or using one of the many included visualisation widgets.



This enables you to make relevant data and important information easily visible for members of staff, while extensive basic functions of the FrontFace software allow you to use the screen as a fully-fledged information system for staff to transport company news and other relevant information at the same time.



The FrontFace software is available as an individual license for a single player PC at € 499.95 (permanent licence without additional or running costs). The Dashboard Plugin can be purchased as addon at € 199.95 and can be used with all FrontFace licences of a customer; so acquiring licenses for every player PC separately is not necessary.



Both the FrontFace software as well as the Dashboard Plugin are available to download as fully functional trial versions free of charge from mirabyte’s website at





Contact:

presse@mirabyte.com









