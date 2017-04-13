trending Sponsored Content

LexJet to Announce Full Dye-Sub Solution

Tweet 4/13/2017

LexJet is bringing big news to this year’s ISA Sign Expo in Las Vegas, NV, this month. Continuing expansion of its diverse portfolio of digital print technologies and products, LexJet is pleased to announce it will offer a complete solution for digital dye-sublimation transfer printing. The initial dye-sub roll out will include: 3 Epson F-Series Dye-Sublimation printerswith Wasatch RIP Software

Epson UltraChrome Dye-Sublimation Inkavailable in single- and six-packs

3 Epson Dye-Sublimation transfer papers

ChromaLuxe® aluminum photo panels The full portfolio can be viewed at



The Epson F-Series printers offer world-class performance with ink, print head and software all matched for optimal performance. Print service providers will be able to create high-resolution prints without the concern of mismatched print heads and third-party ink combinations that produce substandard results and can lead to excessive down-time.



LexJet struck another exciting partnership with Universal Woods, now offering one of the most in-demand, popular dye-sub applications: ChromaLuxe® aluminum photo panels for stunning photographic reproduction. Because the ink becomes part of the specialized ink receiver coating on the panels, the surface durability and color vibrancy of the print is exceptional. LexJet will be offering this product in a variety of sizes and finishes.



To learn more about the sublimation process on ChromaLuxe® aluminum panels, please



“This is just one of the innovative changes LexJet has made over the past few months, and we couldn’t be more excited about adding this dye-sub solution,” says Dean Lambert. “With this print technology addition, we look forward to helping our customers develop strategies to expand their offerings in décor, garment, exhibit and soft signage applications.”



Coming soon: We’ll be supplementing our portfolio with calendar heat presses, specialty fabrics and other solutions to help our customers expand their dye-sub printing capabilities.



To get the full story, visit LexJet’s ISA booth #4493 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on April 20-22 or call us at 800-453-9538.





About LexJet

LexJet (





Contact:

shellie.terry@lexjet.com









