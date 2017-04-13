|
|
|
|
|
Company News
LexJet to Announce Full Dye-Sub Solution
4/13/2017
LexJet is bringing big news to this year’s ISA Sign Expo in Las Vegas, NV, this month. Continuing expansion of its diverse portfolio of digital print technologies and products, LexJet is pleased to announce it will offer a complete solution for digital dye-sublimation transfer printing. The initial dye-sub roll out will include:
The Epson F-Series printers offer world-class performance with ink, print head and software all matched for optimal performance. Print service providers will be able to create high-resolution prints without the concern of mismatched print heads and third-party ink combinations that produce substandard results and can lead to excessive down-time.
LexJet struck another exciting partnership with Universal Woods, now offering one of the most in-demand, popular dye-sub applications: ChromaLuxe® aluminum photo panels for stunning photographic reproduction. Because the ink becomes part of the specialized ink receiver coating on the panels, the surface durability and color vibrancy of the print is exceptional. LexJet will be offering this product in a variety of sizes and finishes.
To learn more about the sublimation process on ChromaLuxe® aluminum panels, please WATCH THIS VIDEO.
“This is just one of the innovative changes LexJet has made over the past few months, and we couldn’t be more excited about adding this dye-sub solution,” says Dean Lambert. “With this print technology addition, we look forward to helping our customers develop strategies to expand their offerings in décor, garment, exhibit and soft signage applications.”
Coming soon: We’ll be supplementing our portfolio with calendar heat presses, specialty fabrics and other solutions to help our customers expand their dye-sub printing capabilities.
To get the full story, visit LexJet’s ISA booth #4493 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on April 20-22 or call us at 800-453-9538.
About LexJet
LexJet (www.lexjet.com) is dedicated to total convenience and personal customer service for its vast line of digital color imaging products. With one-day ground delivery to most of the continental United States, telephone and on-line ordering, highly trained account specialists, free and unlimited product and technical support, and extensive educational resources, LexJet is the industry's premier one-stop, direct source for all kinds of imaging products.
Contact:
shellie.terry@lexjet.com
|
