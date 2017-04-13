trending Sponsored Content

Pre-Audit Confirms 50th Anniversary CES Breaks Records in Both Stats and Innovation

Tweet 4/13/2017

CES® 2017 set record-breaking numbers in exhibit space, attendance, startup companies and more according to a pre-audit report released today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES.



The pre-audit also reveals a record international presence at the 2017 show with more than 60,000 attendees from outside the U.S. representing 158 countries, regions and territories. CES 2017 hosted 4,015 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest in innovations and technologies across 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.



Some of the hottest trends coming from the show floor this year included smart home, computers/tablets, vehicles, 5G, sports, wearables and digital health.



The CES audit is conducted by Vault Consulting, LLC, certified by the Exhibition and Event Industry Audit Commission (EEIAC) to perform audits. The CES audit will provide absolute verification of exhibition records, including direct on-site observation, examination of registration systems and testing of attendee records. The audit complies with the industry standards for audits adopted by both the EEIAC and the International Association of Exhibition and Events (IAEE). CES is also certified by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.



Highlights of the pre-audit can be found on



CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. Visit





About CES

CES is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years—the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.



About Consumer Technology Association

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.





