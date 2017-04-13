trending Sponsored Content

Convention Data Services Names Sharon Keane as Sales and Exhibitor Services Manager

4/13/2017

Convention Data Services (CDS), the trusted registration partner in driving global event connections, has named Sharon Keane as the company’s new Sales and Exhibitor Services Manager.



Sharon brings to this new role over 20 years of management experience in operations, sales, customer support and IT. In her new role, Sharon will lead the account management and exhibitor services team with a special focus on creating partnerships with the company’s show management clients and working together to help them achieve their event goals.



“With her extensive management and customer service experience, Sharon will be a valuable addition to our CDS team. Her strong belief in creating partnerships with clients is a great fit with our culture. I am confident she will guide and help our team continue to work with our clients to understand their needs and provide solutions to drive event attendance and increase exhibitor ROI,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









