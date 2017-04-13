trending Sponsored Content

Eric Osborne Joins Project Management Team at mg

Tweet 4/13/2017

mg is pleased to announce that Eric Osborne has joined mg’s project management team, reporting to Tim Stefaniak.



Osborne has been producing 3D structures and displays for the past 25 years, most recently running his own firm that created custom fabrication, fiberglass structures for museums, restaurants and commercial environments. Osborne began his career in the mold-making department of an exhibit firm and is excited to again be focused on custom exhibits for trade shows and events.



“Eric has been constructing 3D structures his entire career,” said Tim Stefaniak, Director, Production, mg. “His expertise and precision will help ensure that our clients’ branded environments leave the shop floor and arrive on the show floor beautifully and on time.”



For more information about mg, go to www.mgdesign.com





Contact:

bolson@mgdesign.com









