Company News
Ion Exhibits Unveils Redesigned Website
4/13/2017
Ion Exhibits of Itasca, IL today announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, ionexhibits.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner and more attractive design, a more engaging user experience with enhanced search and navigation, and the ability to view, price, and save exhibit ideas and solutions.
"We are excited to be able to offer a richer and more interactive experience to our customers. Our new site, along with our award-winning designs, are now within reach of everyone digitally." said Kevin Fett, CEO. "As an industry veteran, having access to a complete online experience is critical to the customer when in-person viewing is just not possible."
The site's refreshed and simplified look, combined with enhanced content, improved search functionality, and optimization for mobile devices allows consumers to better interact with Ion Exhibits online. Areas throughout the website provide the opportunity to highlight certain booth size configurations, both purchase and rental options, and numerous accessories including furniture, pedestals, and a/v. "Our mission, as a leading North American exhibit provider, is to connect ourselves with our customers as easily as possible," said Michael Larmon, Marketing Director. "The elegant, customer-centric design of the site provides an innovative platform for new customers as well as existing clients that will boost the overall experience of planning for a trade show."
The new ionexhibits.com allows for more visual appeal, quicker access to many display options, company bios, and trade show resources such as calendars, convention center regulations, city planning guides, and much more. The site will be updated with additional new features throughout 2017.
About Ion Exhibits
Founded in 1991, Ion Exhibits, a leading North American innovative exhibit and brand environment solutions provider, was established to provide award-winning solutions to nationally recognized brands and companies. Winner of numerous design awards and a technological leader in the industry, Ion Exhibits is focused on building engaging and energized exhibits that enable our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.ionexhibits.com.
Contact:
michael.larmon@ionexhibits.com
