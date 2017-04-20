|
Venues & Destinations
SMG Announces 'Gift of Kindness' Contest to Recognize Employees
4/20/2017
2017 is the 40th Anniversary year for SMG. As part of its planned anniversary festivities, the company has launched its Gift of Kindness Contest.
Paying homage to this year’s greatest gift, that of kindness, SMG developed its own internal “Gift of Kindness” contest. Enthusiastically approved by SMG’s President, Wes Westley and the members of his management team in January, the contest was officially launched in March.
The Gift of Kindness contest is meant to recognize employees demonstrating kindness in their work life or their personal life. Employee submissions will be accepted throughout the year, with a winner announced each quarter and an overall winner announced in December 2017. Each winner will receive cash prizes and special limited edition Waterford “2017 The Gift of Kindness” signature ornaments.
“We want to celebrate the kind of character that has set SMG apart for our first 40 years and will continue to drive our success in the future,” said Maureen Ginty, Executive Vice President, SMG.
About SMG
Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.
Contact:
mginty@smgworld.com
