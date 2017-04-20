trending Sponsored Content

Skyline Displays of Orange County Adds Derek Arnold and Christina Antonio to Staff

Skyline Displays of Orange County has recently added two key staff positions: Derek Arnold was named Director of Creative Services, and Christina Antonio is a new Project Manager, announced by John Funk, Owner and President of the Lake Forest CA company.



Arnold was previously Creative Director at Skyline Exhibits of Los Angeles for the past 21 years. At Skyline Orange County his duties will be similar... managing the creative services team, and producing structural and graphic design for Skyline customers.



Antonio joins Skyline from EWI Worldwide, where she was an account manager and project manager for 9 years. Prior to that she held similar positions with Nth Degree and GES Exposition Services, a total of nearly 20 years in the exhibit industry.



“Adding two experienced professionals like Derek and Christina will add tremendous value to our company and to our customers,” Funk said. “We are really excited to have them on our team.”





About Skyline Displays of Orange County

Skyline Displays of Orange County is a full service trade show provider of exhibits, graphics and services, serving Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. For more information go to





Contact:

johnf@skylineoc.com









