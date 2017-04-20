trending Sponsored Content

Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017

Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, will previewing the company’s 3D UV-cure inkjet printer prototype in the Mimaki USA booth 3569, at the upcoming International Sign Expo, April 20-22, in Las Vegas.



In 2015, Mimaki Engineering (Nagano, Japan) announced it would enter the 3D printer business and started its own full color, 3D printer development. After initial rounds that received positive reviews along with further development, the company is now in the commercialization phase of this product. This technology preview of the provisionally named 3DUJ-P printer follows its worldwide debut at JapanShop, held March 7-10 in Tokyo, where it received an enthusiastic reception due to the advanced differentiation of Mimaki’s technology in 3D printing.



Key highlights:



More than 10 million possible color combinations

While 3D inkjet printing technology is relatively new, most 3D printers use binder jetting technology, an additive manufacturing process in which a liquid binding agent is selectively deposited to join powder particles†. However, binder-jetting technology is limited in the number of available color combinations. Because of Mimaki’s extensive experience in inkjet printing and based on a patent obtained by the company in 2009, the 3DUJ-P printer will use a full-color UV-cure method that enables unprecedented 3D modeling, yielding vibrant colors and high definition imaging.



Mimaki technology combined with high quality modeling

Mimaki’s printer and ink technologies enable high quality 3D printing that can create products that are delicate, extremely precise and incredibly realistic.



Clear ink enhances product variations

The 3DUJ-P printer is also able to utilize clear inks that can be jetted independently or combined with colored ink to create translucent objects. Additionally, Mimaki’s technology utilizes clear ink to create a glossy finish, thereby making the underlying colors more vibrant.



Unique support material for hassle-free finishing

Unlike many other 3D materials, the Mimaki water-soluble support material does not require lye or other harsh chemicals but is easily removed with water alone. Easy removal of the support material means that end users can create models and products with fine details and intricate designs without affecting the final design.





About Mimaki USA

Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit





