People, Shows & Events
Orbus Exhibit Design Director Dave Fugiel to be Featured Speaker at KeyShot Render World
4/20/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers and manufacturers of display, exhibit and event solutions is proud to announce that the company’s Exhibit Design Director, Dave Fugiel, will be a featured speaker during the KeyShot® RenderWorld 2017 conference, taking place May 15-17 in Huntington Beach, CA.
RenderWorld, hosted by the 3D rendering and animation software company KeyShot, is focused on 3D renderings and interactive visuals. The conference will host KeyShot users from around the world and provide technical workshops on the topics of KeyShot workflow, material creation and much more. Orbus’ Exhibit Design Director, Dave Fugiel, will present how Orbus uses KeyShot to design thousands of exhibit and display images for off-the-shelf product offerings as well as custom exhibit designs. The session takes place on the first day of the conference, and is titled “Speeding Up the Content Creation Workflow Using KeyShot”. Other companies speaking during the two-day event include Bose, Caterpillar, Fellowes, Samsung, Stanley Black & Decker, Sonos and Wilson.
To learn more about how Orbus uses KeyShot, read the case study at www.keyshot.com/c/orbus.
“It is an honor to have been asked to be a speaker at RenderWorld 2017,” said Dave Fugiel. “Utilizing the KeyShot software has increased Orbus’ capabilities to efficiently produce thousands of off-the-shelf product images as well as custom exhibit images, and is a vital part of our organization. I look forward to sharing our knowledge to assist other companies in their processes.”
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, g raphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®. Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.
Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
