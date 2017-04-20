|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Company News
Dimension Craft, Inc. Debuts Pro-Chicago Commercial
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
ATSSA Convention and Traffic Expo Recognized as IAEE Certified Exhibition
4/20/2017
The American Traffic Safety Services Association’s (ATSSA) Annual Convention and Traffic Expo has been recognized as a Certified Exhibition by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), based on its code of ethics and standards, by continuing to offer educational credits, and by demonstrating consistent verified growth, as well as fulfilling other key criteria.
ATSSA has hosted the Annual Convention and Traffic Expo for more than 40 years. The event hosts more than 3,000 roadway safety professionals and transportation officials from across the U.S. and around the globe. The convention brings together business leaders, government officials, manufacturers, corporate roadway department personnel and others directly involved in nearly every aspect of roadway safety.
"With ATSSA's Annual Convention and Traffic Expo achieving the status of the IAEE Certified Exhibition designation, it has earned the gold standard in the global exhibition industry," Neil Mullanaphy, ATSSA’s director of meetings and conventions, said. "The certification signifies that ATSSA's event has reached the pinnacle of best practices that all exhibitions should adhere to and certifies superior customer service to attendees, exhibitors and contractors. In addition, the designation also means that ATSSA's event complies to scrupulous standards of conduct, performance and 'green' initiatives. It's an honor for ATSSA to be awarded the highest of standards by IAEE."
According to Steven Hacker, IAEE’s certified exhibition program commission chair, certified events meet standards that focus on critical matters such as customer service provided by hosts of these important events.
“The IAEE recently crafted the ‘Gold Standard’ for exhibitions with its Certified Exhibition Program,” Hacker said. “It is intentional that only a very small number of exhibitions of the more than 13,000 that take place each year in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will ever become certified.”
ATSSA’s next Convention and Traffic Expo will be held from Jan. 26 to 28, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. The event will include hundreds of exhibiting companies showcasing the latest products and services for the industry and a wide variety of traffic safety solutions, state-of-the-art roadway safety vehicles and heavy equipment ranging from striping trucks to truck mounted attenuators. ATSSA’s convention and expo also will include education and information sessions.
ATSSA’s core purpose is to advance roadway safety. ATSSA represents the roadway safety industry with effective legislative advocacy and a far-reaching member partnership. The association also leads the nation in work zone safety training and education for roadway workers across the country. ATSSA members accomplish the advancement of roadway safety through the design, manufacture, and installation of road safety and traffic control devices. Visit www.atssa.com to learn more.
Contact:
james.baron@atssa.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|