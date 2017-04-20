trending Sponsored Content

ATSSA Convention and Traffic Expo Recognized as IAEE Certified Exhibition

Tweet 4/20/2017

The American Traffic Safety Services Association’s (ATSSA) Annual Convention and Traffic Expo has been recognized as a Certified Exhibition by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), based on its code of ethics and standards, by continuing to offer educational credits, and by demonstrating consistent verified growth, as well as fulfilling other key criteria.



ATSSA has hosted the Annual Convention and Traffic Expo for more than 40 years. The event hosts more than 3,000 roadway safety professionals and transportation officials from across the U.S. and around the globe. The convention brings together business leaders, government officials, manufacturers, corporate roadway department personnel and others directly involved in nearly every aspect of roadway safety.



"With ATSSA's Annual Convention and Traffic Expo achieving the status of the IAEE Certified Exhibition designation, it has earned the gold standard in the global exhibition industry," Neil Mullanaphy, ATSSA’s director of meetings and conventions, said. "The certification signifies that ATSSA's event has reached the pinnacle of best practices that all exhibitions should adhere to and certifies superior customer service to attendees, exhibitors and contractors. In addition, the designation also means that ATSSA's event complies to scrupulous standards of conduct, performance and 'green' initiatives. It's an honor for ATSSA to be awarded the highest of standards by IAEE."



According to Steven Hacker, IAEE’s certified exhibition program commission chair, certified events meet standards that focus on critical matters such as customer service provided by hosts of these important events.



“The IAEE recently crafted the ‘Gold Standard’ for exhibitions with its Certified Exhibition Program,” Hacker said. “It is intentional that only a very small number of exhibitions of the more than 13,000 that take place each year in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will ever become certified.”



ATSSA’s next Convention and Traffic Expo will be held from Jan. 26 to 28, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. The event will include hundreds of exhibiting companies showcasing the latest products and services for the industry and a wide variety of traffic safety solutions, state-of-the-art roadway safety vehicles and heavy equipment ranging from striping trucks to truck mounted attenuators. ATSSA’s convention and expo also will include education and information sessions.



ATSSA’s core purpose is to advance roadway safety. ATSSA represents the roadway safety industry with effective legislative advocacy and a far-reaching member partnership. The association also leads the nation in work zone safety training and education for roadway workers across the country. ATSSA members accomplish the advancement of roadway safety through the design, manufacture, and installation of road safety and traffic control devices. Visit





Contact:

james.baron@atssa.com









