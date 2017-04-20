|
|
|
|
|
Company News
BMG Now Carries the Vescom Line of Digital Wallcoverings
4/20/2017
BMG is pleased to announce the addition of the Vescom line of digital wallcoverings to their Digital Décor Suite. Vescom BV is known for their high-end line of Type II vinyl embossed media and are the world’s largest commercial wallcovering company. In a world of increasing personalization, digitally printed wallcovering is the trendiest way to produce unique wall decoration. Digital wallcovering is more immediate, cost-effective and individual than anything that’s been available to the interior décor industry in the past.
“Customizable wallcovering is creating a growing target market for the large format print industry,” says BMG’s Product Line Specialist, Jaimie Mask, “and the Vescom line of wall paper is a perfect complement to our existing digital décor portfolio, offering a variety of new finishes. Also, the products are Type II (ASTM F793) compliant for durability, ideal for use in commercial environments that are subject to wear and tear.”
Compatible with Latex, UV and Eco-solvent ink technologies, Vescom wallcovering is the industry’s cleanest Type II PVC and meets stringent EPA requirements for low-VOC emitting products. It’s non-phthalate and formaldehyde-free, commercial-grade media with a Class A fire rating.
To receive more information about these innovative new products, visit www.vescomdecor.com or contact Brand Management Group, at 888-893-4668 or www.globalBMG.com.
About Brand Management Group
BMG supports its worldwide dealer network with distribution at key geographical points, personal and prompt service, and unmatched product and technical support. Each member of the Brand Management Group team has extensive experience selling and supporting OEM inkjet media and supplies, and has a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise in the global wide-format printing market.
Contact:
rhian.arvidson@sone.com
|
|
|
