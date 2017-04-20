trending Sponsored Content

etouches Poises For Growth, Expands Leadership Team

4/20/2017

etouches, a top global provider of cloud event management software, today announced plans to continue its expansion into the large global enterprise marketplace by expanding its senior executive leadership team and positioning the company for strong growth through a combination of strategic acquisitions made over the last 18 months. These acquisitions allow the company to provide comprehensive end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions to large enterprise customers on its state-of-the-art cloud platform. The company’s moves reflect a recent pivot to a more data-and-analytics-driven focus to be able to provide real-time insights and smart solutions to its global customers.



To support the company’s strong growth imperatives, etouches recently hired Chalva Tchkotoua as their new Chief Marketing Officer to lead the global enterprise marketing strategy and go-to-market initiatives aligned to key industry verticals. Tchkotoua joins etouches having recently worked at Time Warner Cable (TWC) Business Services, where he led global marketing efforts for the company’s enterprise, carrier and cloud services business through NaviSite, a cloud company acquired by TWC. He also spent 13 years at Accenture in senior strategy consulting and global marketing roles.



“Chalva joins etouches at a critical juncture in our company’s development as we embark on harnessing the large current market opportunity,” said Oni Chukwu, CEO of etouches. “We are looking to create fresh, dynamic industry leadership through optimized market exposure and sustained thought leadership positioning etouches as the market leader in this space. With Chalva’s more than 20 years of experience in leading global integrated marketing programs for a wide range of companies in the technology sector, I am confident in his abilities to drive exceptional results for our company, clients and end users.”



With the appointment of Tchkotoua, etouches’ current head of marketing, Nicola Rossetti, is taking on a new role leading marketing and sales efforts in Europe. Rossetti has transitioned to Vice President of European Markets and will be based in the company’s European headquarters in Reading, UK. This move allows etouches to focus and align its marketing and business development efforts in one of the largest event management regions in the world.



The recent leadership changes at etouches will allow the company to deepen its focus on specific areas of opportunity both regionally and through a new market-leading products and solutions portfolio. etouches has acquired and integrated four companies that have very positively complemented the existing event management platform with their unique solutions. With offerings for venue sourcing and hospitality management, mobile and attendee engagement through real-time data and actionable analytics, etouches’ recent product integrations have allowed the event management software platform to scale in the large enterprise market. They are now well positioned to be a leading player in this segment.



“We continue to maintain strong acquisition discipline,” said Chukwu. “With every acquisition we have done, the companies we evaluate have been carefully vetted to identify how their innovative solutions and product functionality will integrate, amplify and enhance our existing platform. Most importantly, in bringing the founders and significant team members of these companies on board, we are gaining the best and the brightest engineering talent in the market today to help build the company and the solutions for the future in our high-growth event management and venue sourcing market.”



Chief Technology Officer at etouches Shane Edmonds believes that the four acquisitions made over the last 18 months will position the company on a path for expansion and growth by leading the industry with tools that will change the way global event professionals plan, engage and track events. “This is a truly exciting time to be in this market,” said Edmonds. “The real-time analytics and engagement technology we are bringing to our clients through one of our new solutions, Loopd, will transform how our customers interact and engage with their prospects at all their events.”





About etouches

etouches is a global end-to-end event management software solution. The success oriented and cloud-based platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process and increase ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile and data, the software platform serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States in Norwalk, CT, the company also has offices in Orlando, Florida and five global offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, UAE, and Singapore. Learn more about etouches at





Contact:

sharlet@brenncomm.com









