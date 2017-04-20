|
|
|
|
|
People
Available Light's Rachel Gibney Recognized By Lighting Magazine's 40 Under 40 List
4/20/2017
Rachel Gibney, LC, Assoc. IALD, Senior Associate at Available Light, is being honored as one of Lighting Magazine’s 40 best lighting designers under 40.
From Lighting Magazine: “A new generation of lighting design talent is emerging. It’s more driven, diverse, collaborative, curious, global, tech-savvy, and passionate than ever. And it’s questioning how things are done. To recognize and celebrate this cohort, 40 young lighting designers are selected as representatives of this new generation and ambassadors for their industry. All are outstanding young people with much to contribute.”
Rachel, a native Arizonian, first arrived at Available Light as a Designer in 2013. Since joining the studio, she has been promoted twice, most recently to Senior Associate. Rachel has contributed to award-winning projects such as the National Archives Rotunda Renovation, the Museum of the American Revolution, the National Postal Museum, and new Science Research Centers for both Amherst College and Skidmore.
In 2011 Rachel received her degree in Theatrical Lighting Design from the University of Arizona; while there, she got her first taste of professional lighting design by freelancing for Arizona Classical Theatre, Arizona Reparatory Theatre, and Arizona Opera Theatre. From the Southwest she migrated across the country to the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, where she served as a Lighting Designer and Lighting Supervisor for three seasons. Rachel is both NCQLP certified and an active member of the IALD.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Rachel and her accomplishments. She demonstrates a continued desire to learn and grow, and dedicates herself to not only bringing out the best of each design project but she is also committed to constantly improving our work process,” says Steven Rosen, FIALD, Available Light’s President & Creative Director, “It’s fabulous to see her talent and hard work recognized internationally!”
ABOUT AVAILABLE LIGHT
Available Light is an innovative, award-winning Lighting Design firm specializing in the fields of Museum Exhibition, Architecture, and Tradeshows & Special Events. Our comprehensive services address the full design process from master-planning to specification to final lighting tune-up. Delivering sustainable solutions for compelling, high-performance environments is central to our mission. For more information go to www.availablelight.com.
Contact:
sarah@availablelight.com
More information about Available Light...
|
|
|
