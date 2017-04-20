|
|
|
|
|
Company News, New Products
Freeman Launches New Tech Solution 'OnlineEvent'
4/20/2017
Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, today announced the launch of OnlineEvent, a new solution designed to help marketers and event organizers leverage content, expand their reach and create new sources of revenue. The new service offering provides a comprehensive solution, from strategy and creative through technical and production support, built on a robust online platform.
The new offering is made possible due to an investment made by Freeman Digital Ventures, a fund that supports the development of event technology and data solutions to advance innovation in the brand experience category.
“Our investment in OnlineEvent is part of our ongoing commitment to lead innovation in our industry,” said Richard Maranville, chief digital officer of Freeman. “The offering creates a simple and elegant experience for consuming event-based content while event organizers benefit from a cost-effective turnkey online event solution.”
To create the platform, Freeman works with Blue Sky eLearn, a leading provider of online learning and virtual event solutions. Freeman’s industry-leading Presentation Management solution now integrates with Blue Sky’s Learning Management System, allowing physical presentation materials to seamlessly flow from the event venue to OnlineEvent for engagement 365 days a year.
“By leveraging Freeman’s world-class resources and Blue Sky eLearn’s web platform solutions, we’re bringing a new end-to-end virtual event experience to the industry,” said Philip G. Forte, president of Blue Sky eLearn. “We’re excited to partner with an industry leader to bring our technology to event organizers.”
For more information about OnlineEvent, go to www.onlineevent.com.
ABOUT FREEMAN
Freeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with more than 90 locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
ABOUT BLUE SKY ELEARN
Since 2002, Blue Sky eLearn has transformed the way organizations capture and deliver virtual events and educational content to their audiences. Its customized, cutting-edge solutions connect hundreds of organizations to millions of learners worldwide. It provides robust, easy-to-manage solutions for organizations to organize, track and monetize valuable content. Blue Sky is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.blueskyelearn.com.
Contact:
khuber@golin.com
More information about Freeman...
|
|
|
|
|
|
