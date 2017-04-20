|
|
|
|
|
New Products
Best Booth Draw, Ever Introduces Trade Show Marketing Handwriting Analysis App
4/20/2017
Best Booth Draw, Ever in collaboration with Apple Pencil introduces an easy and effective digital way for trade show and conference booth staff to offer visitors a remarkably accurate and insightful personality report. To get the report, a visitor must write by their own hand the client’s core marketing message.
Best Booth Draw, Ever™ wins awards for best booth at venues worldwide. Attendees in record numbers in all trades and occupations are curious and excited to experience the science of biometric graphology. Potential customers learn, in insightful and helpful descriptions, what they really most wish to know about: Themselves.
The introduction of the Apple Pencil for the first time allows clear and almost pristine handwriting samples to be collected and directly transmitted to GCG’s analysis servers by means of electronic tablets and styluses.
GCG offers both paperless and on-paper collection of handwriting. On-scene graphologists as well as remote graphologists connected to the booth by Skype are options.
"There's no way I can begin to tell you what a positive difference you made in our booth traffic at Exhibitor Show," said Pat Freidlander, a Best Booth Draw, Ever client. "The feedback we received from attendees was that it was the most 'intelligent' promotion in the hall."
"This has been a remarkably well-accepted program to bring thousands of physicians to the Pfizer booth," said Ed McMahon, Pfizer. "These same physicians return to the booth to pick up the completed analysis and therefore reps get a second opportunity for product discussion. The remarks from the physicians regarding the accuracy of the reports are phenomenal."
For more information go to www.graphologyconsulting.com/main/index.cfm?PageID=6, or contact us at info@graphologyconsulting.com or 212-7999296.
Contact:
info@graphologyconsulting.com
|
