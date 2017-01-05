trending Sponsored Content

New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions

Tweet 5/1/2017

The design of your booth is the first impression your company will make to trade show attendees. It can be the difference between a potential client that stops to learn more - and one that passes you by. With so much at stake, there are many important decisions to consider in the design of your exhibit.



New technologies can help streamline the planning process and make it easier for collaboration between stakeholders. Designers, planners, marketers and account managers can leverage these new tools to remove barriers from the planning process and ultimately create designs based on input from the entire team throughout.







DESIGN IN 2D

While there are times where professional designers need to utilize complicated CAD software for some clients and jobs, most exhibits and events don't require use of this costly software. Now planners and clients can leverage the latest design technologies which are very user friendly, making it easier for everyone to participate.



Social Tables is the leading event diagramming and design software and its intuitive interface and collaboration tools are state of the art. Now seamlessly integrated into







SHARE IN 3D

As any exhibit or event planner knows, collaboration is vital to creating a show-stopping booth. Planners need to make the space inviting for attendees while delivering the brand message and balancing the requirements and needs of all parties involved. Design is one part of that collaboration, requiring input and agreement on everything from the layout of the furnishings, to the placement of branding and signage. Sharing in 3D helps bring a design to life as planners illustrate their vision with team members and their clients.



Social Tables goes one step further with its integration into







SEAMLESS ORDERING

Once your vision is realized and the plans have been finalized, the next step is to order the furniture. In the past this may have involved multiple steps, but now CORT clients are able to automatically request quotes for CORT products based on designs created with the integrated Social Tables platform.



Advanced functionality allows clients to select items from their CORT shopping cart and add them into any space plan to create accurate and concise designs.



CORT Events is the first rental company in the industry to offer 3D space planning technology free of charge to its clients with its integration of Social Tables space planner on



Kevin Dana is executive director of marketing and product development at CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings. To learn more, visit



Contact:

kevin.dana@cort.com









